Many people who live with hepatitis C don't have any symptoms until they have had the virus for a long time.
By then, there is a lot of liver damage and, without treatment, it can cause significant health problems.
Maryborough District Health Service (MDHS) now provides treatment and testing referral for hepatitis C and other conditions.
Nurse practitioner Wendy Blanch is passionate about improving the quality of life for people living with chronic conditions.
She has undertaken specialist training to support people struggling with addiction and now leads MDHS hepatitis C clinic and opioid replacement therapy program.
"Hepatitis C and opiate addiction are two distinct chronic conditions which can negatively impact an individual's health and wellbeing," she said.
"However we want people to know that with the right support and treatment, it's possible to regain your health and improve your quality of life."
Hepatitis C is spread via contact with blood from an infected person, commonly through the use or sharing of injecting equipment.
"The treatment is more than 95 per cent effective at clearing the hepatitis C virus from the body," Mrs Blanch said.
"Patients who've undergone treatment feel better and describe improved energy levels, with an ability to return to exercise."
In addition to the hepatitis C program at MDHS, opioid replacement therapy is available to people who want to move away from opiate drug addiction.
"Opioid replacement is a sustainable option for the long term and has a good success rate. It can make a huge difference to health and wellbeing," said Mrs Blanch.
"There are different drug replacement options, depending on an individual's situation."
For more information, or to book an appointment at one of the clinics, call 5461 0333.
Community members can also complete a self-referral form from mdhs.vic.gov.au and send via email to Intake.ComServices@mdhs.vic.gov.au
