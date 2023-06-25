Daikota Nelson is thinking about layers of time and place as she hones her idea for a painting that will grace the foyer of The Capital theatre.
The young Dja Dja Wurrung artist has won a bid to produce a work commissioned by the City to celebrate the building's 150th anniversary.
Nelson said she was inspired by natural landscapes and storytelling traditions, and her work in general told a story for both old and young generations.
Her concept for the Capital piece was focused on layers of time and history.
According to Bendigo Venues & Events manager Julie Amos, while the callout to Central Victorian Indigenous artists last March attracted a high standard of submissions, Nelson's concept for the commission "blew the judges away".
"It will be a striking contemporary artwork with a depiction of the rings of a tree to illustrate the passing of time," she said.
The work would have pride of place in a prominent position.
"So this will be a celebrated focal point for all visitors to the building to see, talk about and admire."
The artist said the painting, due to be completed by the end of the year, would be 2.1 square-metres, and after it was finished, its canvas frame would need to be deconstructed in her studio and rebuilt at the theatre.
The $8,000 First Nations art commission, which covers the artist's fee, framing and materials, was announced at the Capital's 150th celebration dinner on Saturday night.
