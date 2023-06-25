Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Dja Dja Wurrung artist Daikota Nelson wins commission for Capital work

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated June 26 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf and Dja Dja Wurrung artist Daikota Nelson after the announcement of the commission. Picture by Bill Conroy/Press1
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf and Dja Dja Wurrung artist Daikota Nelson after the announcement of the commission. Picture by Bill Conroy/Press1

Daikota Nelson is thinking about layers of time and place as she hones her idea for a painting that will grace the foyer of The Capital theatre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.