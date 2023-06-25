BENDIGO'S Connor Sens claimed his maiden elite national title with a superb Australian Gravel National Championships win in Tasmania on Saturday.
The 23-year-old was still pinching himself on Sunday after dominating a crack field on the ascent-heavy course at Devil's Cardigan in north-eastern Tasmania.
Sens claimed the honours in 3:36.01, powering away from mountain biker Alex Lack, who was three-minutes behind in second place.
His first national title win was easily the biggest success of the youngster's blossoming career and continued a brilliant run of national championship form in 2023
In January, he finished seventh in the individual time trial at the National Road Championships at Buninyong.
Sens ventured to Tasmania in good form following a seventh placing earlier this month in the Bendigo and District Cycling Club's Merv Dean Memorial Tour, won by one-time Bendigo rider Mark O'Brien.
Sens claimed an emphatic win in the third and final stage of the tour over 70km at Harcourt.
Confident in his own form, Sens admitted some uncertainty as to how it would measure up against a stellar field of riders.
"It was a stacked field - there weren't too many guys missing from the starting list," he said.
"It was probably the most competitive field that Australia has had in a (gravel) nationals.
"I had a couple people ask me late last week how I thought I'd go and I honestly said I had no clue because a lot of the guys I haven't raced before on the gravel, like Sam Fox, Cam Ivory and Nathan Earl.
"I was kind of flying blind when it came to preparing myself to go up against those guys, so I didn't know how I'd go.
"There were three main climbs during the day, but after the first climb, you could really see the hurt on the riders' faces compared to others.
"But I knew I was going in with good legs. I would have been stoked with a top finish, but I am over the moon with a podium.
"As much as you hope for it, you never really think you'll be wearing the green and gold for the year (as national champion), but just to get that jersey, it's incredible."
Sens, a state road championship winner as a junior, said gravel racing was a discipline he would like to focus more on in coming years.
"I've been on the road for the past four years, but I love the idea of riding for yourself. I feel I've really found my niche," he said.
"I've been in teams in the past, and I still love the road teams, but my main passion is on the gravel.
"You choose your own calendar and your own team. It's really enjoyable and growing massively."
Sens, who turns 24 next month, is planning to take 'a short break' from racing before contesting a few clubs races ahead of a return to Asia for the road season in September and October with his team, St George Cycling.
His major focus though will be the UCI Gravel World Championships in Veneto, Italy, in October.
"It will be my first time representing Australia, which will be a thrill," Sens said.
"Then next year I'll head over to the US to compete in all the major US gravel races."
In a big weekend for the Bendigo cycling ranks, multiple road, cyclocross and mountain bike racing national title winner Peta Mullens finished runner-up behind Justine Barrow in the women's championship, while Courtney Sherwell was fourth.
