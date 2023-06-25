NBL1: Braves women remain unbeaten; men play out two thrillers

THE Bendigo Braves women remain unbeaten in the NBL1 following an 18-point win over Keilor on Sunday.
The Braves improved to 17-0 with their 72-54 victory over the Thunder at Keilor.
Megan McKay had a huge impact on the clash for the Braves with 26 points and 21 rebounds (nine offensive, 12 defensive) in just over 28 minutes on court.
Cassidy McLean (15 points) and Kasey Burton (14) both scored in double figures for the Braves, whose 18-point margin was the 12th of their 17 wins by a double-figure margin.
In the second game the Bendigo Braves' men emerged with a one-point victory over Keilor.
In a see-sawing game the Braves triumphed 89-88, with Bijan Johnson scoring the match-winning bucket with four seconds left.
Keilor's Rhyss Lewis had a three-point shot on the buzzer that missed.
Lat Mayen was dominant for the Braves, now 8-9, with 27 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.
Meanwhile, it was a mixed night for the Braves at home on Friday against Melbourne.
The Braves women dominated from the outset in an 89-51 win featuring double-doubles from Kelly Wilson (19 points, 14 assists) and McKay (20 points, 12 rebounds).
And in what was their second overtime game in a row, the Braves men fell short by one point, going down 83-82, with both Billy Smythe (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Mayen (16 points, 11 rebounds) having double-doubles in the thriller.
FOLLOWING her departure from the Bendigo Spirit, Anneli Maley is continuing her WNBL career with the Perth Lynx.
The Spirit announced late last week they had parted ways with Maley after two seasons, the first in which she won the WNBL MVP in 2021-22.
24 hours after the Spirit confirmed Maley's departure, the Lynx announced they had signed the 24-year-old member of the Australian Opals squad.
"I'm really excited to be a part of the Perth Lynx family. I love the culture Ryan (Petrik, coach) creates in his teams and the people he has recruited to suit the style of play," Maley told the Lynx website.
"I can't wait to immerse myself In the Perth basketball community."
