The Bendigo Pioneers boys' and girls' sides were both outclassed on Sunday afternoon against strong opposition.
The girls kicked off the day with a 15.16 (106) to 5.2 (32) loss against top-of-the-table Oakleigh Chargers.
Keely Fullerton was the Pioneers' only multiple goalkicker of the day, with Ella Jeffrey, Lucia Painter and Nadia Peebles all slotting one apiece.
Painter was best afield for the Pioneers, with Stephanie Demeo and Lola Modoo also having solid performances.
Amelie Gladman had a day out for the Chargers kicking nine goals.
The girls drop to 2-6 but face winless Murray Bushrangers, who they beat in round one by a point next week in Shepparton.
It was a tale of two halves for the boys, who went into the main break against the Northern Knights in front but ended up losing 18.13 (121) to 8.10 (58).
A stunning third-quarter onslaught from the Knights that saw them kick 9.5 (59) to no score for the term was the killer blow.
Deep entries to expected top-ten draft pick Nate Caddy proved fruitful for the Knights, with the 192cm tall forward kicking six for the day.
Unlike the first half, where the Pioneers were hard at the contest, the Knights got their hands on the footy first at almost every stoppage, seemingly finding a metre or two on their direct opponents at will.
Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree pleaded with his boys not to capitulate and let the lead blow out in the final term, and his boys responded with a decent last quarter, albeit when the game was dead.
What will give O'Bree confidence was the first-half performance.
The Pioneers dominated territory for large chunks of the half, pinning the Knights into their defensive 50 and forcing turnovers at half back.
It was back and forth throughout the half in terms of midfield dominance, but the spread from stoppage of the Pioneers and ability to find space was impressive.
While they had the better of the territory, they couldn't stop the Knights from being highly efficient when in attack.
Harley Reid played as a permanent deep forward and kicked four goals.
It looked like he would be on for a huge bag early, kicking the Pioneers' first two of the game as his Dusty Martin like attributes shone through.
Fellow Vic Country squad member Archer Day-Wicks continued his terrific form slotting three majors, including a goal-of-the-day contender from deep in the scoreboard pocket late in the second stanza.
The boys take on the Bushrangers ahead of the girls game from 12.30pm.
