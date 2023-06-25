Bendigo Advertiser
Bulldogs bounce back in HDFNL finals race; Grasshoppers rebound against Saints

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 25 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 2:05pm
Matilda McIntyre was one of the keys to Colbinabbin's impressive form against finals contender Heathcote on Saturday. File picture by Brendan McCarthy
NORTH Bendigo breathed plenty of life into its HDFNL finals bid with a gritty five-goal win over fourth-placed Mount Pleasant at Toolleen on Saturday.

