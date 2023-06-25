Bulldogs bounce back in HDFNL finals race; Grasshoppers rebound against Saints

NORTH Bendigo breathed plenty of life into its HDFNL finals bid with a gritty five-goal win over fourth-placed Mount Pleasant at Toolleen on Saturday.
The Bulldogs joined fifth-placed Heathcote on four wins (from nine games) after claiming their biggest scalp of the season in a 39-34 victory over the Blues.
Heathcote was unable to add to its points tally after losing to Colbinabbin by 16 goals in a competitive effort at Barrack Reserve.
And there was no change at the top end of the ladder, with undefeated Elmore racing to its ninth straight win of the season against Huntly 64-38, while White Hills (8-1) retained second spot with an emphatic 80-22 home win against Leitchville-Gunbower.
While their respective ladder positions, including last season, point towards Saturday's win by North Bendigo being classed as an upset, the Bulldogs have posed plenty of problems for the Blues in recent times.
The Bulldogs won the two teams' first encounter last season at Atkins Street by five goals, while a 10-goal win to the Blues in round one of this season in wet conditions was considered by many as not indicative of the closeness of the battle after the Blues had secured a handy quarter time lead.
North Bendigo will look to build on Saturday's momentum in next weekend's clash against Lockington-Bamawm United, which had the bye on Saturday.
At Heathcote, Colbinabbin warmed up for a showdown against top-side Elmore next weekend with a 58-42 win against Heathcote.
It was the perfect response by the Grasshoppers to the previous week's three-goal loss to White Hills, which was only their second defeat of the season.
MORE NETBALL:
Coach Jen McIntyre said the only blemish on the performance was a poor third quarter in which the Grasshoppers were outscored 16-8, after they had established a match-defining 19-goal margin at half time.
"It was an important one for us to win, as if we drop the game to Elmore, we are really going to need to keep beating the teams below us," she said.
"We were patient, especially in the first half. They employed a zone, but we worked through that.
"We shot really well. Our goalers (Matilda McIntyre and Ella Kerlin) barely missed to be honest, which was nice.
"I feel that we have built a team that is capable of matching it with anyone on our day."
McIntyre paid credit to Heathcote for a tough challenge, highlighted by their smart third quarter.
"They have definitely improved and I can only see them getting better," she said.
"Brooke and Georgia (Bolton) are a good combination. They played a couple of different goal shooters and that mixed things up.
"But I was happy to come away with a good win."
The Grasshoppers remain on track for a top three finish to the home and away season, now sitting two wins and plenty of percentage clear of Mount Pleasant in fourth.
Elmore's ninth straight win this season was the Bloods' 38th from 41 games across the 2021, '22 and '23 seasons.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.