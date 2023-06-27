NORTH Bendigo players are hoping last weekend's win over Mount Pleasant will kick-start a big second half of the HDFNL season.
The much-improved Bulldogs snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating fourth-placed Blues 39-34 at Toolleen.
It was their second win in the last two seasons over the Blues, a top four side each year since 2017, and again sitting fourth after 10 rounds this season.
The Bulldogs were wooden spooners last season, but find themselves in sixth position at the moment, level on wins with fifth-placed Heathcote.
North Bendigo has not played A-grade finals since 2016, while for Heathcote, the drought has been much longer.
The pair has cleared out from the pack below them, with Huntly, Lockington-Bamawm United and Leitchville-Gunbower on one win apiece.
Bulldogs coach Shellie Davies praised her players for hanging tough in the wet conditions at Toolleen.
A confidence-boosting win was achieved without Georgie Carmen due to illness and defender Ellena Binney, while the Bulldogs will miss star goaler Imogen Davies for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.
Davies underwent surgery on her ankle last Friday night.
Elevated from A-reserve, Imogen Kinder joined sister Georgia in the goal circle to help propel the Bulldogs to victory.
"They both did very well. Georgia, who is the baby of our team, shot nearly every one of her goals and ended up with 32," the coach said.
"Imogen did really well feeding her, but Georgia really stood up for us.
"It was good to get the win. The loss to Mounts in round one was the one that got away from us. We just didn't adjust to the wet conditions. We were better this time at doing that."
The other even bigger inclusion for the Bulldogs was defender Genevieve McColl, who was back from an overseas trip, and was quick to find touch.
The Bulldogs, who were beaten by top side Elmore by 40 goals in round nine, will play their third straight game on the road this Saturday against eighth-placed LBU.
With only one to their credit this season, but coming off a solid performance in an eight-goal loss to Mounts before the break, Davies said the emerging Cats would no doubt be eager to cause an upset.
"(Cats coach) Jess Hardess would be really good for them. They're a young bunch, but she's got so much knowledge and is good at developing younger players," she said.
"I'm looking forward to playing them.
"I expect our second half of the season to be a lot stronger and a lot better than our first half. We were definitely more consistent on the weekend."
An obvious key game going forward will be the Bulldogs' clash against Heathcote on August 12, with the game likely going a long way to deciding which of the two teams plays finals.
