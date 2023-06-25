Castlemaine recorded its second win in 2023 with a tight 9.14 (68) to 6.13 (49) victory over Maryborough.
Trailing by nine points at the final change, Castlemaine kicked five goals to none in the last term to give their supporters something to smile about during one of the toughest seasons in its history.
Castlemaine coach Brendan Shepherd said the win was a reward for the whole club.
"The boys showed some real character to get across the line in a similar fashion to how we beat them in round one," Shepherd said.
"It was great to see the supporters in the changerooms after the game, and we hope that continues into the future.
"We know where we're at as a club right now, but hopefully, better times are ahead."
Former GWS and Western Bulldogs player Sam Reid was a surprise inclusion for Maryborough and proved a handful, collecting 31 disposals and a goal.
Reid, who played 108 games in the AFL, currently plies his trade for Echuca in the Goulburn Valley Football League, but with the Bombers having the bye this weekend, he was able to come down the highway for a one-off game.
With Reid looking dangerous in attack, Shepherd swung Jackson Hood to defence in the last quarter to counter his big body.
"We swapped Jackson (Hood) and Riley Pedretti, and they both did a fantastic job," Shepherd said.
"Riley took some crucial contested marks across half forward and slotted a goal."
Castlemaine dominated possession in the last quarter, having plus 35 disposals and plus 21 uncontested marks.
Shepherd said the quarter was the best his side had played all season.
"We had a lot of skill errors with us overusing it across half forward in the third term, but we controlled the ball really well in the last," he said.
"There was a ten-minute period in that last quarter where our footy would have stood against anybody.
"It was enjoyable to watch and the most comfortable I've felt all season."
Werribee VFL player Bailey Henderson had 36 disposals and six clearances, but Matthew Filo was once again best on ground for Castlemaine with 40 touches, 11 clearances, and a goal.
Shepherd lauded his star midfielder.
"He puts his body on the line at every contest, and I'm thrilled with how he's going about it - he'd have to be winning our best and fairest currently."
Maryborough player-coach Coby Perry looked more at ease on the field in his second game back from a serious wrist injury collecting 28 disposals.
