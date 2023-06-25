Bendigo Advertiser
Strathfieldsaye prove to strong for reigning premiers

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated June 25 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 1:30pm
Storm midfielder Bode Stevens was superb against Gisborne on Saturday.
Strathfieldsaye came back from a five-goal quarter-time deficit to consign reining premiers Gisborne to its seventh loss in 2023.

