Strathfieldsaye came back from a five-goal quarter-time deficit to consign reining premiers Gisborne to its seventh loss in 2023.
The 14.11 (95) to 9.14 (68) win in the second Grand Final rematch of the season was the Storm's fifth victory on the trot and sets up a mouth-watering clash with the equally in-form Golden Square after the league bye.
It's most likely season over for the Bulldogs, who are now three wins and percentage outside the top five.
Missing Jake Moorhead, Callum McCarty and Daniel Clohesy, the Storm midfield took time to get going as Flynn Lakey and Matthew Merrett dominated the opening stages to have their side 32 points up at quarter-time.
It was the Bulldogs' most impressive first quarter of the season, an area in which they have struggled significantly in 2023.
"We broke the hoodoo that people thought we had with our first quarters," Bulldogs coach Brad Fox said.
"We were incredibly hard and hungry at the contest, which shows how good we can be."
Storm coach Darryl Wilson said his side was well and truly beaten at the coalface early but was happy with how his charges worked their way into the match.
"They were all over us with the contested ball in that first term," Wilson said.
"They won the first five stoppages and kicked two goals from it to put us on the back foot, but the boys pulled together in the second quarter and started winning their own footy."
The Storm kicked four goals to none in the second stanza, but the Bulldogs were still in front by four points heading into the final quarter.
Lachlan Sharp kicked a couple of class goals to give the Storm some breathing space as the Bulldogs' intensity waned under the Storms overlap running.
Bode Stevens was excellent, with Wilson labelling him as the "standout" performer, while ruckman Tim Hosking imposed himself in the second half.
Fox said his side went away from what got them in front in the first place as the game wore on.
"In the second half, their spread from stoppages was far superior to ours," Fox said.
"We got beaten by what we knew - we know they like to control the ball, and we took that away from them in the first half, but as a developing side does, we couldn't sustain our concentration for four quarters."
Teenager Matthew Barake made his debut coming in as a late inclusion for Darcy Young, and joined the illustrious first kick first goal club.
"Matt (Barake) is a wonderful kid and oozes leadership being his high school captain," Fox said.
"He comes from a volleyball background, so he has a good set of hands and leap, and he didn't look out of place at all."
