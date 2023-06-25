Jacob and Alise Amarant, who met at the Capital Theatre and seven years ago married there were among a colourful coterie of people who stepped out to celebrate their years-long connections with the 150-year-old building on Saturday night.
Jacob's first time there had been "doing Grease" in year 9.
He was on stage again, in a show called Stunt Man, when Alise, a drama teacher, noticed and "liked the look of [him]".
David Wright OAM and Helen Yorston's ties went back further.
The couple were part of the 60-strong cast of Golden Journey, the production which marked the 1991 reopening of the building as the Bendigo Regional Arts Centre.
The theatre had fallen into disrepair and been closed in 1977 and it was only a years-long community campaign that saved it from demolition.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"David was on stage performing and I was backstage," Helen said.
"He played the role of the Chinaman singing Danny Boy."
Another vivid recollection for the former performer was being stabbed with a hat pin while on stage as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady.
"The blood was pouring out down my white dress," she said. But it had been a case of "The show must go on!".
Another admirer of the Capital with a long history of involvement was Jo Gaskell, who among other roles has run student productions there for 40 years and "seen a lot of amazing talent".
Her friend, Marg Harkin, has spent 32 years as an usher and seen everything "from opera to puppetry of the penis".
A gala ball celebrating the June 24, 1873 laying of the foundation stone of the then Masonic Hall was emceed by Bendigo Venues & Events manager Julie Amos, whose speech gave a fascinating overview of the theatre's place in a developing Bendigo and within the greater scheme of Australia's history.
Dja Dja Wurrung representative Jason Kerr provided a Welcome to Country at the dinner and fellow traditional owner Diakota Nelson was announced the winner of a City of Greater Bendigo commission to paint a 2.1 metre square work to adorn the Capital's entry wall.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.