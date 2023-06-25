Hawks banish mental demons with convincing win over Bloods

Eaglehawk bounced back from the month from hell with a convincing 14.19 (103) to 7.5 (47) win over South Bendigo.
Heading into the contest, the Hawks hadn't won in four games with three losses, all by under a kick and a draw, leaving a promising season spluttering.
But the Borough showed why they are still one of the premiership favourites with a dominant display over a fellow finals contender.
Hawks coach Travis Matheson said the win was vindication that his side is still heading in the right direction.
"It was a bit of reward for effort for the boys," Matheson said.
"The last month was as tough as it gets, so it's a show of ticker to stick with what we've been preaching and get a result."
It's a different story for Souths coach Nathan Horbury whose side, even though they were within a goal early in the third term, was monstered all day at the contest.
"We didn't want the contest, have a desire to win or match their standard," Horbury said.
"They smacked us all over the ground at the contest, and you can't afford to do that against a big, bodied side.
"The most frustrating part is we didn't come to play when it was such a huge game, so now we're back to the drawing board and needing to win a couple of games were not expected to."
In wet conditions, the bigger bodies of Noah Wheeler and Billy Evans dominated in the middle.
Souths collapsed on the contest allowing Wheeler and Evans to flick it out the back to the Hawks runners on the outside.
"Macgregor Cameron was still getting his hands to it nearly every tap, but we were a bit flat-footed while they were on the move," Horbury said.
With Jarryn Geary sidelined, the Hawks changed up their front half structure utilising livewire Lewin Davis as a deep forward.
Davis kicked three and was ably supported by Darcy Richards, who kicked three of his own in a second impressive performance in as many weeks from the Hawk big man.
"With Jarryn going out, we had to look for someone different to kick us a goal and it worked with Lewin (Davis) nailing three and dishing a couple off," Matheson said.
"Darcy (Richards) was great also - we keep preaching to him about being a target, bringing the ball to ground and not worrying how many he kicks - and he's playing that role pretty well at the moment."
The Hawks were noticeably trying to amass deeper forward 50 entries, having lost that stat the previous two weeks.
"It didn't quite work this game, but we did it to try and clean up our scoring efficiency," Matheson said.
"We've been getting a lot of shots from 50 out recently, but if you're getting them from 30 instead, your obviously more likely to kick it."
Kicking with a slight breeze in the first term Souths were unable to capitalise, blazing away instead of sticking to their strengths.
"We didn't adapt well," Horbury said.
"In the first quarter, we had the breeze but still had a lot of shorter options that we didn't use and instead chose to dump it down the line where they had numbers which is silly footy.
"When sides challenge us, we seem to go away from the things we do well like our run and carry, spread and changing of angles."
Fourth gamer Charlie Hillier showed why the Hawks are so excited about his future slotting a beautiful go from 50 late in the game after exhibiting signs of composure beyond his years throughout the second half.
"He's going to be a star for us," Matheson said.
"He's only got four games under his belt, but he's doing things on occasion that shows how much of a talent he is."
