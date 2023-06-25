Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

Hawks banish mental demons with convincing win over Bloods

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated June 25 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samuel Langley crunches inside bull Noah Wheeler during Souths 56 point defeat to Eaglehawk on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe
Samuel Langley crunches inside bull Noah Wheeler during Souths 56 point defeat to Eaglehawk on Saturday. Picture by Darren Howe

Eaglehawk bounced back from the month from hell with a convincing 14.19 (103) to 7.5 (47) win over South Bendigo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.