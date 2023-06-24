Bendigo Advertiser
Cohuna boy airlifted to hospital after being found in pool

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated June 25 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 9:59am
File photo

A pre-school aged boy from Cohuna who was airlifted to hospital after being found in a swimming pool on Saturday is in a serious but stable condition.

Jenny Denton

