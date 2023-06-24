A pre-school aged boy from Cohuna who was airlifted to hospital after being found in a swimming pool on Saturday is in a serious but stable condition.
Emergency services were called to an address on Stanley Court, Cohuna just after 3pm after reports of a possible drowning.
Police and ambulance crews provided treatment to the boy and he was airlifted to the Royal Children's Hospital in a critical condition.
His condition today was serious but stable, the hospital said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.