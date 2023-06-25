Bendigo Advertiser
Golden Square make it six wins on the trot with victory at Kyneton

NS
By Nathan Spicer
June 25 2023 - 10:00am
Golden Square's Jack Threlfall sends a kick down the wing.
Golden Square romped to a sixth consecutive win with a 21.19 (145) to 4.9 (33) victory over Kyneton.

