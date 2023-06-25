Golden Square romped to a sixth consecutive win with a 21.19 (145) to 4.9 (33) victory over Kyneton.
In tough conditions, the Bulldogs were a class above and, as they have done for most of the year, came out firing in the first half.
Kicking against the wind in the first term, the Bulldogs restricted the Tigers to 1.5 (11) while recording four majors of its own before pulling the rug from under the Tigers' feet in the second with a dominant display.
Bulldogs coach Chris Carter said it was one of his side's best performances of the season.
"It was a great win and four-quarter effort in testing conditions, so to win by over 100 points, I'm absolutely wrapped," Carter said.
"To keep Kyneton to one goal in the first term when they had the breeze was a fantastic effort.
"Then to pile on those goals in the second and third was excellent - I thought our forward entry was good, but our defence was superb."
It has become an ethos of the Bulldogs in 2023 to start games like a house on fire, and that is shown with the boys from Wade Street not losing a first half during its six-game winning streak.
"I like to hope starting well is ingrained in them now because it's something we worked on earlier in the year," Carter said.
"We harp on being ready for the contest in big games and the need to start well at places like Kyneton, which are tough to play at no matter where they are on the ladder."
Joel Brett and Jack Stewart kicked three goals apiece among 12 individual goal-kickers for the Bulldogs.
After Brett and forward-turned-defender Jayden Burke dominated the Bulldogs' goalkicking in 2022 finding more avenues to goal has been a big focus for Carter.
"It's pleasing to have 12 blokes hitting the scoreboard because it's an area we identified in pre-season," Carter said.
"But it's backed up by the boys being selfless, sharing the ball around and having an attitude that it doesn't have to be me.
"Joel (Brett) encapsulates that as he could have had another bag today but unselfishly passed a couple off."
Tom Toma and Ricky Monti were the best for the Bulldogs in an even performance across the board.
"Tom Toma continued his great form and racked them up all day," Carter said.
"His work in the contest was second to none on a tricky day where he was as clean as you could be.
"Ricky Monti was on par, and as a collective, our back six was solid all day.
Tigers superstar Cameron Manuel had his influence neutered, finishing goalless for the first time since round six.
"We put a big focus into him because he's a quality player," Carter said.
"Jayden Burke did a great job on him when he was forward, then whoever had the job on him in the midfield had the role of negating him, so to keep him goalless with the form he's in was a super effort."
