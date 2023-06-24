Birchip-Watchem has held on for a thrilling 11.5 (71) to 9.11 (65) win over fellow premiership contender Nullawil.
The win sees the Bulls jump the Maroons into second place and get some redemption after the Maroons trounced the reigning premiers in round one.
It was a crucial four points for the Bulls, who face the juggernaut that is Sea Lake-Nandaly next Saturday.
Down by 20 points at three-quarter-time, Nullawil skipper Jordan Humphreys was thrown forward and set the crowd alight with four majors to drag his side right back into the contest.
The Maroons dominated contested ball in the last quarter, with experienced ruckman Dean Putt utilising his strength over youngsters Will Marks and Jonty Randall to have the footy going forward at every opportunity.
The Bulls were able to hold on to get their first close win of the year after a couple of devastating one-kick losses to the Tigers and Donald earlier in the year.
Bulls coach Trevor Ryan was thrilled his side showed enough mental fortitude not to be steamrolled.
"We were just holding on in those last 90 seconds," Ryan said.
"It was good to get over the line in the dying minutes and get out of jail."
After falling to the Maroons by 41 points in their first game in the league, Ryan was much more prepared this time round.
Ryan made sure the Maroons' trademark run and carry of half back was nullified for the first three quarters where his side bossed the game.
"We expected two or three matchups to be the same, so we pushed our forwards deeper so they couldn't influence that run of halfback as they did in round one," Ryan said.
"We controlled the ball for the first three quarters and were able to rebound from our defensive half with run and spread through our midfielders which allowed us to maintain possession and have some clean entries going inside 50.
"It was good to start the game well and maintain the pressure for most of the day."
Nicholas Rippon was best afield, kicking three goals amongst another high-possession day for the Bulls superstar.
"He's starting to get his body back into some consistent footy after missing quite a bit before we picked him up," Ryan said.
"But everyone is starting to see what his capabilities are now."
Jos Builder and Dale Hinkley were standouts in defence.
Ryan will be sweating on the fitness of the Batarilo brothers, with Tom suffering a hamstring injury and Daniel concussion.
Elsewhere in NCFL round ten action, the Tigers made it 9-0 win a comfortable 56-point win over Boort.
While the Magpies' defence once again held firm, their forward 50 woes continue to plague them, only managing three goals for the day.
Donald recorded a vital win over Wycheproof-Narraport to put some distance between themselves and the Demons on the ladder.
The Blues are now six points clear of the fifth-placed Demons.
Wedderburn kept their season alive with a 26-point win over a much improved Charlton outfit.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.