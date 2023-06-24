Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Eaglehawk upsets South Bendigo for second win of BFNL netball season

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 25 2023 - 4:37pm, first published June 24 2023 - 9:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabe Marlow was a key performer for Eaglehawk in an upset victory over South Bendigo on Saturday at Canterbury Park. File picture by Darren Howe
Gabe Marlow was a key performer for Eaglehawk in an upset victory over South Bendigo on Saturday at Canterbury Park. File picture by Darren Howe

EAGLEHAWK'S ambitions of a much-improved second half of the 2023 BFNL season have taken flight following a stirring three-goal victory over fifth-placed South Bendigo on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.