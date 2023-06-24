EAGLEHAWK'S ambitions of a much-improved second half of the 2023 BFNL season have taken flight following a stirring three-goal victory over fifth-placed South Bendigo on Saturday.
The Hawks, who broke through for their first win of the season only a fortnight earlier against Golden Square, were quick to add their second with a confidence-lifting 44-41 success on their home court at Canterbury Park.
It was the club's first A-grade win over a team occupying a spot in the top five since the Hawks' one-goal victory against Gisborne in the 2019 first semi-final.
The foundations for their upset win were built on an outstanding opening term.
A handy quarter time lead instilled plenty of confidence into the young Hawks, who held firm throughout the contest, to thwart the Bloods' plans of finishing over the top of their rivals.
While the Bloods were without defensive leader Alicia McGlashan with a calf injury, the win for the Hawks was achieved without their lively goaler Gracie Berryman and with reigning best and fairest Morgan Keating playing only half a game due to illness.
Eaglehawk coach Kylie Piercy praised an amazing effort right across the court from the Hawks.
"I thought our momentum had been building through our games against Castlemaine and Kyneton (a three-goal loss) and obviously the win against Golden Square, so it's good to see the girls get the rewards," she said.
"South fought back, as you would expect, but that first quarter really set us up with a nice buffer.
"I thought we played well as a team and everyone played their role."
The Hawks got major contributions from midcourter Gabe Marlow, goal keeper Elley Lawton and wing defence Amy Ryan, while Kate Clow and Tiarni Baxter combined slickly in the goal circle.
They will get the chance to make it two wins a row after next weekend's break against Maryborough.
Their win on Saturday, combined with the Magpies' loss to Castlemaine, allowed the Hawks to leapfrog Maryborough into eighth spot on the ladder.
Encouragingly, Berryman, who has played only sparingly this season due to her work commitments in Melbourne as a paramedic, will be available for the clash at Princes Park.
Piercy hopes the win could be the spark for further success and improved performances across the second half of the year, with the Hawks eager to add to their win tally and reduce the margin in defeats against the league's powerhouses.
"I said to the girls, we might not make finals, but let's shape them," she said.
"We are on a bit of a roll and momentum is definitely building. If we don't win (games), it won't be from a lack of trying.
"There's certain teams we want to win against that we proved the first time around we were capable of doing.
"And if we lose, we want to lose by small margins."
A third straight loss for South Bendigo has pushed coach Jannelle Hobbs' team into the thick of an intriguing three-way battle for fifth spot.
The Bloods, Kyneton - which defeated Golden Square on Saturday - and Strathfieldsaye - which lost to Gisborne - all head to the bye weekend with matching 4-5-1 records on 18 points, two-and-a-half wins behind Kangaroo Flat in fourth.
South Bendigo hosts Kangaroo Flat after the break at Harry Trott Oval, while Kyneton clashes with Sandhurst at the QEO.
