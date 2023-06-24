Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Reigning BFNL premiers Sandhurst continue unbeaten run with convincing win over Kangaroo Flat

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 25 2023 - 9:43am, first published June 24 2023 - 8:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT WAS not the same old Sandhurst at Dower Park on Saturday, but more like an even better version of their four straight premiership-winning selves against Kangaroo Flat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.