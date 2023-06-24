IT WAS not the same old Sandhurst at Dower Park on Saturday, but more like an even better version of their four straight premiership-winning selves against Kangaroo Flat.
The slick and efficient Dragons extended their unbeaten run this season to 10 games, mastering the wet and slippery conditions with a 19-goal win over the Roos.
It was the reigning premiers' second win by 10 or more goals this season against the Roos, their opponent in the last two A-grade grand finals played in 2022 and 2019.
Chasing an unprecedented fifth straight premiership in 2023, the Dragons continue to dominate the competition.
They set up their victory with a brilliant 18-10 first quarter in the rain.
Coach Tamara Gilchrist said the Dragons had steeled themselves for a fierce battle against an in-form and always dangerous Roos, who entered the contest on a four-game winning streak.
"We were really looking forward to today. We know Kangaroo Flat is always going to be a tough contest," she said.
"It was terrible conditions and we hate having to play such a great team in poor conditions, as you don't get a true reflection of the talent on the court.
"That was a shame, but that said, it was a cracking game for us.
"Our great start in the first quarter really set the game up for us.
"We were up by eight goals at quarter time, but pleasingly we were able to build on that. It only needed to be another two or three goals a quarter, but we did that.
"We stuck strong to our structures and we got the rewards."
The performance was not dissimilar to the Dragons' round eight victory over another top-three contender in Castlemaine, when they also led by 10 goals at the first break before winning by 21 goals.
"It seems to be a real strength for us and it's something that we have worked hard on, getting those fast starts," Gilchrist said.
"It goes without saying, it's better to hold a lead than to chase.
"But we are really putting ourselves in a good position to win those hard games."
The Dragons were again brilliantly led by their captain Meg Williams with another quality game in centre, while goal shooter Bec Smith was dominant with a remarkably accurate 39 goals, given the tricky conditions.
At the back end of the court, goal keeper Charlotte Sexton, goal defence Heather Oliver and wing defence Sophie Shoebridge combined exceptionally and were quick to take charge on the occasions when the Roos were able to muster some momentum.
The news only gets better for the Dragons, with best on court in last year's grand final triumph, Imogen Sexton, set to return from an overseas holiday in time for their game against Kyneton, following next weekend's league-wide bye.
Kangaroo Flat coach Jayden Cowling conceded the Roos - and the rest of the BFNL competition - would need to lift a gear or two if they were to stop the Dragons from adding to their premiership legacy.
"I reckon they have taken another step," he said.
"I was not only impressed by their attack end, but their whole seven on court today really stood up.
"They have definitely taken it up another level, which is scary for all teams after what they've already done.
"They are looking great at this point of the year, so full credit to Tam and the team."
Cowling said the Roos had struggled to get any momentum going early, but to their credit, had never stopped trying to find some.
"We had a good crack, but we just let ourselves go in that first quarter," he said.
"You can't concede 10 goals at quarter time to the reigning premiers.
"It just wasn't the Kangaroo Flat brand of netball today - we threw too much ball away. Our turnover rate was way too high for our liking.
"But credit to Sandhurst, they played so well. It was wet and we found it really hard to change direction, but it was the same for both sides."
A bright spark for the Roos was the performance of young goal shooter Ashlee O'Shea in her first A-grade start, while Carly Van Den Heuvel battled hard in defence after coming on at quarter time.
"Ash (O'Shea) was definitely one of our best. Her accuracy when the ball got to her was good. She never hesitated once, which is all you can ask for a young player starting in her first A-grade game," Cowling said.
"I was really happy with how she played."
O'Shea was given her chance in the absence of regular shooter Lou Dupuy, who tore her ACL in the Roos' round eight win over Kyneton.
The loss came at a cost for the Roos, who slipped back to fourth on the ladder.
A gruelling few weeks ahead after the bye will include games against South Bendigo, Maryborough, Gisborne and Castlemaine.
The Roos' defeat also had ramifications for Gisborne, which now holds outright second spot on the ladder, after defeating Strathfieldsaye by 22 goals.
The Bulldogs' 56-34 victory at Strathfieldsaye was similar in margin to their 49-24 win over the Storm in Gisborne to start the season.
Kyneton replaced the Storm in sixth position on the ladder after beating Golden Square 69-20.
The Tigers' win has set up an intriguing three-way battle for fifth spot between themselves, the Storm and South Bendigo, which suffered an upset loss to Eaglehawk, at Canterbury Park.
The Hawks moved past Maryborough into eighth spot on the ladder on the back of a stirring 44-41 win against the Bloods, led by a full-team effort.
Their second win of the season came two weeks after the Hawks' first against Golden Square in round eight.
At Camp Reserve, Castlemaine moved back to third on the ladder with a 66-30 win over Maryborough.
