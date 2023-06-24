Tired of wet days? Bored? Curl up with a book

It's been a cold, icy week. One for thick socks and even thicker jumpers to keep out the chill.
The weather has been a constant topic of conversation in the office. The onset of wintry weather should come as no surprise, given it's nearly the end of June.
But I've had chats with a few family and friends who are struggling to cope with the enforced "inside time" that wet weather brings.
They have been looking with frustration at the outside work that needs to be done, and the inability to tackle it due to the conditions. The cold also means their plans have been curtailed, or restricted to inside places.
They are looking for things to do to alleviate their boredom.
In that spirit, I wanted to share with you an editorial written by a colleague, Ben Fraser, who extols the benefits of a good book.
I hope you enjoy it. Have a great week.
Juanita Greville, Editor
As winter settles in and the temperatures drop, there's nothing quite as comforting as settling into the armchair with strong coffee and a good book.
The coffee and book are made better when combined with fire.
The crackling fireplace casts a cosy glow, creating the perfect ambience for a peaceful reading experience; it's not quite the same with a reverse-cycle air conditioner.
Proud Gunditjmara elder Aunty Christine once told me that an air conditioner heats up the house, but a fire warms the soul.
In a world driven by technology and constant connectivity, taking the time to disconnect and immerse oneself in a captivating story is a valuable and rejuvenating experience.
Lately, I've been reading 'Napoleon's Buttons: How 17 Molecules Changed History'.
It explores the idea that Napoleon lost the Battle of Waterloo because the cheap tin used in the buttons of the soldiers' uniforms deteriorated in the cold.
While there might be a margin of truth in the matter, the book explores the science behind molecular activity and how they influence the world we live in today.
Imagine if Napoleon used brass instead of tin - maybe we all would speak French and English? What would we call a Florrie?
We can transport ourselves to different times, places, and even realms of imagination.
Whether diving into a thrilling mystery, exploring far-off lands in a fantasy epic, or delving into the depths of human emotions through a poignant novel, books can captivate and inspire us.
As the winter wind howls outside, the pages of a good book can become a portal to self-discovery.
Yes, a movie can take us to places we can't imagine, but they do come at a cost.
Eventually the adrenaline rush that comes with Fast & Furious XL will leave us deaf and bleary eyed beyond repair.
In today's fast-paced and hectic world, finding moments of tranquility and relaxation has become increasingly important.
Monday, the least favourite day of the weekend, could be made better by loading up on nothing on Sunday.
Sundays have long been revered as the day of rest - just ask the Bible.
It's a day where was can unwind, recharge, and nourish the soul - if we chose.
Sundays can be a sanctuary from the hustle and bustle, a chance to embrace nothing.
What better way to embrace this blissful state than by curling up on the couch with a good book?
Winter, with its chilly weather and longer nights, creates an ideal atmosphere for this cherished Sunday ritual.
The fireplace becomes the centerpiece of tranquility, casting a warm and inviting glow that soothes even the most savage of beasts.
What are you reading?
