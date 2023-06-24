BFNL: Quick start propels Dragons over Roos by 105 points

SANDHURST handled Kangaroo Flat with far more ease than their first encounter this season, belting the Roos by 105 points in the BFNL on Saturday.
The Dragons had to absorb an almighty challenge from the Roos at the QEO back in round one in a game they eventually won by eight points, but in their return battle at Dower Park it was clear from early that this would be a far more lopsided scoreline.
The Dragons needed just seven minutes to kick the first three goals of the game, while the Roos ended the match with only three in total as Sandhurst cruised to an 18.19 (127) to 3.4 (22) victory.
It was another stifling defensive effort from the ladder-leading Dragons, who held an opponent to under a score of 50 for the seventh time in their 10 games.
The Dragons held the Roos scoreless across both the second and third quarters during which they added 8.12 themselves.
Those middle two quarters of the Dragons not allowing a score came off the back of a flying start when the visitors piled on 8.1 to 1.1 in the opening term to quickly snuff out the injury-riddled Roos.
The lively Joel Wharton kicked three goals in the first quarter for the Dragons, while midfield general Nick Stagg booted two to go with a swag of possessions.
The Roos' sole goal of the opening term - and for the first 102 minutes of the match - was kicked by key forward Jonathon Patton, who marked 35m out and converted.
However, by half-time Patton's game was over after leaving the field late in the second term with another hamstring concern.
Patton's goal came at the 11-minute mark of the first term, with the Roos' second not kicked until 10 minutes into the last quarter when Nick Keogh nailed a long set-shot.
In what was a game where the Dragons dominated through the midfield, their defence was superb in intercepting and launching and they generated 37 scoring shots, Sandhurst's Sam Conforti was the clear standout on the ground.
The Essendon VFL-listed gun was enormous with his work-rate, tackle pressure, class and poise and one per centers, such as two desperate smothers during the second term, while also impacting inside forward 50 with four goals.
Conforti was among four Sandhurst multiple goalkickers, along with Wharton (four), skipper Lee Coghlan (three), who worked tirelessly all day, and Stagg (three).
Of the 18 goals the Dragons kicked, only three came off the boots of their key forward targets in Cobi Maxted, Matt Thronton and Lachlan Wright, who all kicked one apiece.
Just like round one, Hamish Hosking was a dominant presence in the ruck for the Dragons, regularly using his big frame to gather the ball from contests before being rested in the final quarter.
"We would have liked to have kicked a bit straighter, but overall, I thought our game was in really good order today," Sandhurst co-coach Ashley Connick said.
For the Roos - who were narrowly outscored by three points in the final quarter - their best players featured three defenders in the trio of Ryan O'Keefe, Zac Rouse and Jordan Rouse, while Keogh kicked two of their three goals after also booting their last from inside the centre square.
