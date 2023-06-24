Marijuana hit the headlines this week, with politicians in three states simultaneously moving to introduce legislation to legalise its personal use, modelled on drug laws in the nation's capital.
In the ACT, since 2020 it has been legal to possess up to 50 grams of dried cannabis, up to 150 grams of fresh cannabis and up to four plants per household. The ACT government says it wants to "encourage people to get the support they need through our health system and not be forced through the justice system".
In Victoria the amendment to the Drugs, Poisons and Controlled Substances Act proposed this week would make it lawful for an adult to possess small quantities of cannabis for personal use, cultivate up to six plants for personal use and give cannabis as a gift to another adult.
While the Legalise Cannabis Victoria party doesn't expect their new law to actually pass, it aims to "continue the conversation" on the issue, MP David Ettershank told the Advertiser.
IN OTHER NEWS:
An estimated 750,000 to a million people over 15 had consumed the drug around the country in the past 12 months, the recently elected MP said, while in Victoria around 10,000 people a year are being busted for cannabis possession or use.
"That level of disconnect shows that you obviously have a problem with the law," he said.
With jurisdictions around the world, including Canberra, moving to legalise personal use, Mr Ettershank said he believed the country had reached a tipping point.
The Advertiser took to one of Bendigo's favourite outdoor spaces to gauge opinion on the issue and found the picture that emerged to be a complex one that on balance suggested an overall appetite for change.
Brothers Darryl and Brian Gould (above) have different views on the issue. While Darryl, 69, "used to partake quite a bit", still has a Jimmy Hendrix poster on his wall and thinks de-stigmatising cannabis is a good idea, Brian, 72, has "always been against drugs".
Phil Rourke (above), who suffers from multiple sclerosis, is "absolutely" in favour of the legalisation of cannabis for personal use.
Mental health nurse Rebecca Dowling, 33, is in two minds about legalisation. While she appreciates the positives of medicinal cannabis oil and knows people who use marijuana recreationally, through her job she sees a lot of harm, including psychosis, caused by misuse and extreme addiction. "But people are going to use it regardless so it would be better if it was safer. I can see a place for it if it was regulated properly with the right checks and balances."
70-year-old male walker (not pictured)
"I'm all for it!"
Late 70s retiree (not pictured)
"I think there's a lot of hypocrisy around the use of drugs. I worked in the rehabilitation industry for a long time and lots of people use lots of things for pain relief and mental health relief. Cannabis is addictive, there's no doubt about it, but so are alcohol and other medications. We have to be realistic, and as far as I'm concerned, a few marijuana plants are no threat to society."
Kathy Richardson, 58, (above) thinks legal, properly regulated cannabis is a good idea. "Quite frankly it's a plant and it's a lot better than alcohol and vaping. A lot of people need it, particuarly people who suffer from illnesses and diseases. It's happening anyway so let's not make people break the law when they do it."
Middle-aged nurse (not pictured)
"I've watched my father pass away in pain and wish he could've taken cannabis but it's a difficult issue and I can see both sides of it. I work in a hospital and we see the effects of it every day, which can be horrendous."
Young mother of twoNicole Roda (above) knows people who use cannabis both medically and recreationally and says she sees both sides of the argument. "I don't have an opinion either way. You do whatever works for you."
Greg Miles (not pictured)
"Most of the world has legalised it by now. I think the government should do it sooner rather than later. They've got heroin rooms down in Melbourne and they're still stuffing around with pot!"
Abby Collicoat, 22 (above) feels strongly about legalisation. "I think it's definitely appropriate, especially for people who are struggling with mental health issues and pain management." Regulation would make use of the drug safer, she says.
Young man (not pictured)
"It definitely could be legalised, especially for people with medical need."
Want to share your opinion with the Advertiser? Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au with the subject line 'Cannabis reform'.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.