Mental health nurse Rebecca Dowling, 33, is in two minds about legalisation. While she appreciates the positives of medicinal cannabis oil and knows people who use marijuana recreationally, through her job she sees a lot of harm, including psychosis, caused by misuse and extreme addiction. "But people are going to use it regardless so it would be better if it was safer. I can see a place for it if it was regulated properly with the right checks and balances."