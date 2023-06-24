Two cars towed away after turning bingle

No-one was injured when two cars collided on the corner of Wills and Edward streets, Bendigo at around 2.50pm on Saturday but both vehicles sustained significant damage.
Police said a white Hyundai hatchback driven by a P-plater had been turning right from Wills Street into the Target car park when it collided with a dark grey Toyota sedan travelling north on Wills Street.
Leading Senior Constable Todd Deary said the crash could have been more serious if the Toyota had been travelling faster or if it had hit the passenger door of the hatchback rather than the corner.
"It could've been worse," he said.
The two cars were towed away, and the road was cleared in less than 15 minutes, with police remaining on scene with the drivers to investigate the cause of the crash.
