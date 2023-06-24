Two cars towed away after turning bingle

Bendigo Advertiser
Cars collide outside Target carpark in Bendigo

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated June 24 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 3:16pm
No-one was injured when two cars collided on the corner of Wills and Edward streets, Bendigo at around 2.50pm on Saturday but both vehicles sustained significant damage.

