Two cars collide outside Target carpark in Bendigo

By Jenny Denton
Updated June 26 2023 - 9:54am, first published June 24 2023 - 3:16pm
The two cars collided on the corner of Wills and Edward streets. Picture by Jenny Denton
No-one was injured when two cars collided on the corner of Wills and Edward streets, Bendigo at around 2.50pm on Saturday but both vehicles sustained significant damage.

