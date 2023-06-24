A small, respectful audience took in the swelling sounds and warm harmonies at Bendigo library on Saturday morning when 13-piece Marist Brass got together to mark international Make Music Day 2023.
The band, which traces its origins back to 1910 and the Marist Brothers College, played a selection of arrangements, including of old classics 'All that Jazz ' from Chicago, 'Raiders March' from Raiders of the Lost Ark and 'When I'm sixty-four' by the Beatles.
Make Music Day, also known as World Music Day, an annual celebration that officially takes place on June 21, has evolved and spread from the French Fête de la Musique day.
First held in the 1980s, Fête de la Musique sees French citizens all over the country take to the streets to play music in their neighborhoods and attend free public concerts.
