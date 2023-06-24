Bendigo Advertiser
Thirteen-piece Marist Brass mark World Music Day at Bendigo Library

By Jenny Denton
Updated June 26 2023 - 9:38am, first published June 24 2023 - 11:09am
A small, respectful audience took in the swelling sounds and warm harmonies at Bendigo library on Saturday morning when 13-piece Marist Brass got together to mark international Make Music Day 2023.

