WHETHER it's a country cup, a maiden race at her former hometown of Charlton, or a milestone event, Ellen Tormey says the thrill of every win is equally as exciting, as there is always someone special behind it, or to share it with.
While she was quick to downplay the moment, that someone special was Tormey herself when the Sam Barker-trained Paris Abbie triumphed at Tabcorp Park Melton on Wednesday night.
An all-the-way win gave Tormey her 1000th career driving win.
In her usual no-fuss manner, there was little time for reflection or celebration, as she quickly knuckled down to the task of combining with Ballarat region trainer Zac Steenhuis for a long-shot victory with Ourbeachbabe ($34 odds) to notch up win number 1001.
A double was the icing on the cake on a milestone night.
Tormey is the first to admit 1000 winners seemed world's away when she started out as a teenager in Charlton in the 2006-07 season.
She was equally modest enough to confess that the four-figure mark was perhaps a long way off as recently as five or six years ago.
"You don't set out to drive that many winners, but they've accumulated over a period of time now," she said.
"Four years ago, I wouldn't have been thinking of getting anywhere near 1000, but the last few years have really helped me.
"You look at Chris Alford and Kerryn Manning, and Herbie (James Herbertson), who has only been driving for a short number of years, and you think how good they are with the number of winners they have.
"(1000 wins) means a lot, as I thought once I finished uni that would be it for me.
"It's nice, but it doesn't change anything for me. I still go out there from day-to-day and try and win the next race and keep the winners ticking over."
Tormey's career has especially gathered force over the last four seasons.
Following a more-than-respectable former career-best of 77 winners in 2012-13, Tormey drove 91 in 2019-20.
She has been able to better that mark each year since, including 119 in 2021 and 133 last year.
She is on track to post a new personal-best this season, currently sitting at 110.
Based these days at Junortoun - across the road from Lord's Raceway - Tormey reflected on how things were 'a lot different now' to when she first took the reins.
"When I started out, we didn't do the miles and the meetings we do now," she said.
"I think I won the junior driver's premiership with like 70 wins and now Herbie is winning it with over 200 wins.
"Things are a lot different, but you just keep on pressing on."
Tormey will go head-to-head with Herbertson and 10 more of the best drivers from across Australia on Saturday week at the 2023 Australian Drivers' Championship in Launceston.
It's another honour to savour quietly for the 33-year-old, who competed in the Australian Female Drivers' Championship in Queensland earlier this year.
Tormey said her chances of success would hinge solely on the horses she was drawn to drive.
"It really just comes down to the luck of the draw and what horses you get,' she said.
"It's just a privilege to get asked to represent your state.
"I guess that's another thing about when I started out, I never thought I'd get selected to represent Victoria as a senior driver.
"I did it in juniors and it was a huge thrill, but the drivers I compete against on a day-to-day basis, I never thought I'd get selected ahead of them.
"It's a huge thrill to do it."
Tormey was happy to have notched up her 1000th winner aboard Paris Abbie, who is trained by emerging young trainer Barker, a horse she has developed a recent affinity with.
She has driven the mare on five occasions for two wins and a pair of seconds.
"Sam, I used to drive against at Mildura. He's a good young kid and does a great job, so I'm happy to get a winner for him," she said.
"And Zac Steenhuis has been a good supporter of mine too.
"There have been a lot of little people that don't train many horses that have looked after me over the years. If it wasn't for them I wouldn't have gotten to this point."
Every winner means something to someone- Ellen Tormey
Tormey added eclipsing 100 wins for the third straight season was a little surprising, but definitely satisfying.
"I lost a few of my good drives at the start of this year, so I wasn't expecting it," she said.
"Now that I am there, I hope they can keep ticking along.
"Every winner is just as good as the next.
"I drove a winner for Barry Quigley last week and the excitement (his wife) Anne has is amazing.
"It doesn't matter what winner you get. It was a $4500 race, but they were over the moon.
"Even (Wednesday) night, the owner of Paris Abbie was ecstatic. He's a massive supporter of harness racing.
"Every winner means something to someone."
