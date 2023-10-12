Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo reinswoman Ellen Tormey brings up career winner number 1000 in the sulky

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 12 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 5:04pm
Ellen Tormey has ticked off another impressive milestone in harness racing after claiming her 1000th driving win at Tabcorp Park Melton on Wednesday night. She ended the night with a double. Picture by Darren Howe
WHETHER it's a country cup, a maiden race at her former hometown of Charlton, or a milestone event, Ellen Tormey says the thrill of every win is equally as exciting, as there is always someone special behind it, or to share it with.

