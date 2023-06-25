Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Top sides flex muscles in LVFNL netball

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 25 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TOP again dominated bottom in Saturday's round of LVFNL A-grade netball matches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.