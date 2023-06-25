Top sides flex muscles in LVFNL netball

TOP again dominated bottom in Saturday's round of LVFNL A-grade netball matches.
All four top five teams which played scored wins over teams in the bottom part of the ladder.
Reigning premiers Maiden Gully YCW maintained its stronghold on top spot with a 66-39 victory over sixth-placed Bridgewater.
Pyramid Hill took advantage of Mitiamo's inactivity with the bye to jump back into second place on the ladder following a hard-fought 55-42 win against Calivil United.
Marong bounced back from its round 10 loss to Maiden Gully YCW to defeat Inglewood 77-24 and Newbridge made it back-to-back wins to start the second half of the season with a 49-28 victory against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
The Maroons moved two games clear of Bridgewater in the race for fifth spot.
They also hold a considerable advantage in percentage (110.13 per cent to the Mean Machine's 72.88), which could prove crucial should things tighten up between the pair as the season progresses.
As was the case for Maiden Gully YCW in last week's win over Marong, the Eagles' 27-goal win against Bridgewater was set up in the first half.
The Eagles dominated early to lead 20-6 at quarter time, with 17 of those goals produced by Tia Webb, before they stretched the margin to 21 goals at the main break.
Bridgewater was largely able to keep the brakes on the Eagles in the second half, particularly in the final quarter, when the honours were shared 14-14.
Maiden Gully YCW coach Adam Boldiston was thrilled to have banked another win and, in the process, to have maintained their six-point gap over nearest ladder rival Pyramid Hill.
"Our first half again was really good, everyone worked really well in the slippery conditions," he said.
"Our focus in those conditions was on shortening our play and taking an extra pass in working the ball up the court and being really careful with the ball, which the girls executed really well.
"We just ran the seven (players) for the entire game. Christie Griffiths had a really great game at wing attack, which was positive, given we need to cover Tia Reaper's injury for the next few weeks."
Reaper, who injured her ankle in the Eagles' win against Marong, is expected to be sidelined for another four to six weeks.
The Eagles also lost some potential cover for Reaper last week, when Leisa Barry sustained a similar injury in the B-grade game.
Despite only one loss for the season so far - against Newbridge by three goals in round six - Boldiston said there were still areas for improvement in the Eagles' game.
He is eagerly looking forward to next week's match against third-placed Mitiamo, which is coming off a bye, preceded by four straight wins over Bridgewater, Marong, Bears Lagoon-Serpentine and Calivil United.
With players missing on both sides, the Eagles defeated the Superoos 70-51 in their round three clash at Marist College.
"That 19-goal margin took me by surprise last time, so we will be expecting a much closer contest," Boldiston said.
"We will need to execute everything really well with a real emphasis on again looking after the ball."
Should the Eagles again be successful, Marong and Newbridge will have the opportunity to up the pressure on Mitiamo on the ladder.
The Superoos will enter the contest on 28 points, with the Maroons and Panthers, who will clash at Riverside Park, currently on 26 and 24 points respectively.
In other round 12 games, Bridgewater hosts Inglewood and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine plays Pyramid Hill.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.