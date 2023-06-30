Bendigo Advertiser
Mitiamo and maiden Gully YCW clash in LVFNL netball match of the day

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 30 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 11:30am
Mitiamo's Laura Hicks and Maiden Gully YCW's Meg Patterson will be keys for their respective teams in Saturday's clash at Mitiamo. Pictures by Darren Howe
A MUCH-ANTICIPATED clash against LVFNL ladder leaders Maiden Gully YCW will give Mitiamo its strongest gauge yet of its strengths and prospects this season, according to coach Jen Wilson.

