A MUCH-ANTICIPATED clash against LVFNL ladder leaders Maiden Gully YCW will give Mitiamo its strongest gauge yet of its strengths and prospects this season, according to coach Jen Wilson.
The Superoos have in some respects unassumingly worked their way to 7-2 and third position, with losses only to the Eagles and Pyramid Hill.
They would undoubtedly relish the opportunity to exact some revenge for those defeats in the second half of the season, while inching closer to yet another finals series.
Much like their round three contest against Maiden Gully YCW - won by the Eagles by 19 goals - the Superoos will be coming off a sizeable gap between games following a bye last week and a league-wide break before their last game against Bridgewater on June 17.
While it's a far from ideal preparation against the competition benchmark, Superoos coach Jen Wilson said her players would acquit themselves as best as possible.
"Hopefully I'll have one of my girls (Caitlyn Hocking), who didn't play against them last time back, and she gets to have a look at YC. She hasn't seen them for a few years," she said.
"I feel Maiden Gully's strong point is their goaling unit, but as much as we do lack a little bit of height, Caity does have good aerial skills, so I'm hoping she can make a bit of difference to the margin.
"For us, it will be another chance to get a look at them and know where we need to be.
"From this week on, we have a good run (of games) heading towards finals; no byes and a game every week.
"That will be great preparation as we get to the pointy end of the year."
The Superoos will again be missing premiership midcourter Sarah Bateman with an ankle injury, but hope to have Emma Pay available after she played half a game in the Superoos' last match against Bridgewater, when returning from injury.
Wilson continues to be happy with the Superoos' season, despite its stop-start nature and the absence of players each week due to illness and injuries.
"Our year has been quite interrupted with COVID and breaks (between games), as I am sure other teams have been hit by things as well," she said.
"But we do seem to have been hard bit it, which has hindered the preparation.
"The consistency will come after this week and hopefully we will be hitting our peak at the right time."
Mitiamo has won its past four games, headlined by a nine-goal win over fellow premiership aspirant Marong and a 41-goal triumph over Bridgewater.
Thrilled to have moved to 9-1 following a convincing win over Bridgewater, Eagles coach Adam Boldiston is expecting things to be tight against Mitiamo.
"That 19-goal margin took me by surprise last time, so we will be expecting a much closer contest," he said.
"We will need to execute everything really well with a real emphasis on again looking after the ball.
"It won't matter if we take an extra 10 passes bringing the ball down the court, we'll have to treasure the ball.
"Ever since the Newbridge loss, that's been a real focus, as we just threw far too many away before.
"But when we still to our structures and execute them, we look really good.
"Defensively I am very fortunate I have options and have three players who can go into the circle and offer different things in different combinations.
"The key in big games is getting off to a good start and we seem to be doing that this year."
The Eagles will again be without midcourter Tia Reaper as she continues to recover from an ankle injury.
A crucial clash at Newbridge will have big implications for the Maroons and visiting Marong.
The Maroons enter round 11 at 6-4 and can jump above the Panthers with a win on their home court.
A win for Marong would keep coach Sue Borserio's team handily placed in their bid for a top three finish ahead of finals.
Two wins and considerable percentage (37.25 per cent) behind Newbridge, Bridgewater will be looking to stay in contention for fifth spot against Inglewood.
The Mean Machine won the two teams' earlier season encounter at Inglewood by 10 goals.
At Serpentine, second-placed Pyramid Hill will be chasing its fourth-straight win and eighth of the season against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
Round 3 - Saturday, April 22, 2023
Pyramid Hill 53 d Bears Lagoon-Serpentine 39
Marong 67 d Newbridge 33
Inglewood 33 lt Bridgewater 43
Maiden Gully YCW 70 d Mitiamo 51
