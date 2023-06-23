Bendigo Advertiser
Aureate shines on debut at Ballarat Synthetic

By Kieran Iles
June 24 2023 - 7:30am
The Shane Fliedner-trained Aureate, ridden by Jarrod Fry, breaks his maiden on debut at Ballarat Synthetic on Friday. Picture by Pat Scala/Racing Photos
BENDIGO trainer Shane Fliedner has taken his time with Aureate, but his patience with the three-year-old gelding was quickly vindicated at his first race start at Ballarat Synthetic on Friday.

