BENDIGO trainer Shane Fliedner has taken his time with Aureate, but his patience with the three-year-old gelding was quickly vindicated at his first race start at Ballarat Synthetic on Friday.
The son of Group 1-winner Bon Aurum, while still a bit raw, produced a stirring win on debut over 1200m, with the near three-length margin an obvious pointer to his enormous upside.
Jockey Jarrod Fry was aggressive out of the gates on Aureate and had him in front by the 1000m.
There would be no letting up with the fit gelding the first horse to turn for home before quickly putting his rivals to the sword in the straight.
Despite a bold frontrunning performance, Aureate still hit the line strongly, giving Fry every reason to be confident in the newcomer's future.
"Going around to the gates he was a bit of a casual customer, but when I gave him a squeeze, he switched on a bit," he said.
"Just from the machines, I gave him a bit of a bang out and he travelled up underneath me. Even at the top of the straight, I felt the other runners come to me, but away he went again.
"I think he won with a fair bit of upside.
"He feels like a big, gangly ruckman, but I think with more racing, he is just going to keep improving.
"He probably did that today (Friday) with a fair bit in hand, so with gradual improvement he should be able to make the mark."
Fliedner admitted to being fairly optimistic about Aureate getting the job done first-up following some impressive trial performances, including a recent 800m win at Bendigo.
"We were confident, but we weren't confident about the going," he said.
"All his trials have been good. The horse that ran second to him in his last trial at Bendigo (Impending Shadow), he (Aureate) went away from it and it's won a race since.
"So we were sort of confident, but on the synthetic, sometimes things happen.
"I made it known to Jarrod (Fry) that he would get away quite average, but if you dig him up, he will find a spot and then he'll find plenty at the finish.
"He gave the horse every chance by doing what he did."
The win broke a nearly two-month drought between wins for Fliedner, who came close to shortening the gap earlier this month at the Swan Hill Cup Carnival, when Allocate (second) and Air Defence (third) were only narrowly beaten on day three.
Aureate is a half-brother to the city-winning Air Defence, who was placed at Listed level in the Bendigo Guineas (1400m), in 2021.
Fliedner hopes the three-year-old's impressive win on debut serves as a launching pad to brighter days ahead.
"I think he's still a bit immature. His half-brother, Air Defence, is a bit bigger horse. He had his first start here (Ballarat Synthetic) funnily enough as a three-year-old," he said.
"As he gets out to 1600m as a more mature horse, he will be a nice horse.
"He is a really easy horse to ride - he's actually harder to handle on the ground."
Fliedner has three runners accepted at Pakenham Synthetic on Monday - Air Defence, Allocate and Salute To The Sun.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.