Man behind Eaglehawk assault, property damage convicted

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated June 26 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 11:30am
A man has been convicted for an alcohol-fueled attack at an Eaglehawk address. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Eaglehawk man Bradley Booker, 45, has been convicted and received a 12-month community corrections order for an alcohol-fuelled attack in which police claim he damaged a car, a phone and threw a wine cask at a victim.

