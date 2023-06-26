Eaglehawk man Bradley Booker, 45, has been convicted and received a 12-month community corrections order for an alcohol-fuelled attack in which police claim he damaged a car, a phone and threw a wine cask at a victim.
Booker fronted the Bendigo Magistrates' Court for multiple charges including for unlawful assault, for wilful damage to the phone and vehicle, and contravention of an IVO on February 19, 2023 at an Eaglehawk address.
The court heard Booker attended the address and became verbally abusive due to alcohol consumption before the three victims wanted to call police.
Police said Booker grabbed the phone from one of three victims and threw it down, damaging it in the process.
The court heard when two of the victims, a man and a woman, were working to fix a flat tyre on the woman's vehicle, Booker suddenly threw a cask of wine at the woman.
READ MORE:
The court heard he then grabbed a car jack and said, "if I wanted to hurt you, I would".
Police said Booker then grabbed wrought iron bench seat ends and broke most of the windows on the car before scraping marks onto the bonnet. The court heard the damage was worth $3289.
The police were called and Booker was arrested.
In an interview, he said of one of the victims, "she was probably p***ed and did it herself".
He also told police another victim "caused drama to get attention".
The court heard police had noted multiple changes in Booker's account of the evening.
While Booker disputed much of what was said in court, Magistrate Megan Aumair said she could not understand "how he can remember with any clarity given his intoxication".
MORE NEWS:
Booker's lawyer Patrick Crowle told the court his client had had a "misapprehension of the conditions" of the intervention order he breached by visiting the victims.
He also said Booker had not been involved with the court since 2018.
The court also heard Booker had been the victim of a significant assault nine years ago for which he was hospitalised.
He lost his spleen as a result of the attack and receives a disability support pension.
As part of his CCO, Booker will need to perform 75 hours of community work which can include 25 hours of the counselling and support he must also receive for alcohol use and mental health conditions.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.