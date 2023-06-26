Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo vehicles smashed in drunken attack

By Lucy Williams
Updated June 26 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 2:00pm
A man has fronted the Bendigo Magistrates' Court over a drunken night when he smashed multiple vehicles. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A 23-year-old man who drunkenly smashed cars near the Bendigo Police Station in May has been placed on a community corrections order for 18 months without conviction.

