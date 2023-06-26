A 23-year-old man who drunkenly smashed cars near the Bendigo Police Station in May has been placed on a community corrections order for 18 months without conviction.
The man pleaded guilty to damaging the vehicles by scratching bonnets and chucking concrete at the cars, and causing $4017 in damages.
The damage was caused on May 21 around 1am when he was walking north on Creek Street in Bendigo and the incident was captured on CCTV.
The court heard the young man was very remorseful although he could not recall the event.
He told police he had not drunk alcohol since his offending.
He is now looking for work and engaging with alcohol and drug counselling.
READ MORE:
The man will pay $650 to one of the victims.
The man also faced a charge of breaching an intervention order by visiting his mother's home on December 12, 2022, to shower and wash his clothes.
The court heard the man was homeless at the time and he made full admissions and emergency accommodation was sought.
Magistrate Russell Kelly told the young man he had made "a few mistakes".
"I don't get the feeling you're a bad person," he said.
Magistrate Kelly said the man's drinking was "self-destructive".
"Young men like you don't belong in here, you should be working, having a great time, achieving great things," he said.
"The idea is that we never see you again."
As part of his CCO he must also participate in counselling for drug, alcohol and mental health issues and programs to reduce his risk of reoffending.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
