Bendigo Thunder's Jaime Lee Sawers rides the bumps to 250 games

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 23 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 5:10pm
Jamie Lee Sawers is eyeing a big performance for Bendigo Thunder against Strathfieldsaye at Weeroona Oval this Sunday. The 25-year-old has notched up more than 250 games throughout her career. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Jamie Lee Sawers is eyeing a big performance for Bendigo Thunder against Strathfieldsaye at Weeroona Oval this Sunday. The 25-year-old has notched up more than 250 games throughout her career. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

IT WAS an appetite for competition and her pure love for the game that first drew Jaime Lee Sawers to Australian rules football as a child.

