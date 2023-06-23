IT WAS an appetite for competition and her pure love for the game that first drew Jaime Lee Sawers to Australian rules football as a child.
And it's that same spirit that is still driving her as a 25-year-old, for want of a better word, veteran with Central Victorian Football League Women's team Bendigo Thunder.
On Sunday against Strathfieldsaye at Weeroona Oval, her teammates will help Sawers - affectionately known as 'Jibba' - celebrate her 250th game of football.
In actuality, she has played a few more than that - 260 to be exact - but the milestone was unintentionally overlooked towards the end of last season.
Sawers' teammates were still keen to see their vice-captain's longevity recognised and celebrated.
It's been a fulfilling journey to 250 games and beyond for the talented forward, who has kicked just over 200 goals throughout her career, and one involving a few twists and turns.
Sawers first started playing alongside the boys in the Kangaroo Flat under-10s.
After a couple of seasons in green and white, she switched clubs to North Bendigo, where she quickly found herself playing two games each weekend, one with the boys and one with the Bulldogs' under-18 girls as a 12-year-old.
She eventually returned to Dower Park to play for the Roos' youth girls team, before landing at Bendigo Thunder in time for the club's Northern Football League Women's premiership win under then coach Cherie O'Neill in 2017.
Further premiership success would follow in 2018 when the Thunder claimed the inaugural CVFLW flag in the same season she was named in the league's team of the year.
While there have been a few best and fairest awards, roughly 20 representative team selections and a few other accolades along the way, Sawers has never lost sight of what attracted her to football in the first place.
"I love the competitiveness and the hard hits. I was always one of those players, who just dived into packs," she said.
"I've been lucky - I've only done one major injury. I did my ACL the year before COVID and had to do my rehab during COVID."
While she ultimately did not miss any football in 2020 due to the season being cancelled, there were plenty of tough days on the recovery front.
"When the gym was open, I could go and work on my rehab, but of course they kept locking down the gyms," she said.
"It was very frustrating."
Inevitably, she was able to lean on the support of her teammates and friends and family to pull through.
Sawers hailed her move to the Thunder as easily one of the best decisions of her career.
'It's a real family club - just a nice group of girls," she said.
"It's the best women's club to play at I feel .... (it) has a great reputation. I love my teammates."
She rates the Thunder's current captain Shae Murphy and present and past AFLW players Tiahna Cochrane, Kodi Jaqcues and Bella Ayre as the standout players she has played alongside in her time with the Thunder
While her immediate football focus is on helping lift the Thunder back into the top four from their current position of fifth, Sawers harbors ambitions to one day become a coach.
Seventeen years into her career, she continues to show her value to the team on the field, booting seven goals so far this season, including a season-high of four in a loss to undisputed premiership favourites Castlemaine.
Thunder captain Murphy, who earlier this season notched up her 200th game, praised Sawers' hard work and dedication to her football, club and teammates.
"Jibba is the kind of teammate you want involved at your club," she said.
"She's loyal, she turns up to training, is genuine and I tell you what - she loves a snag.
"She fires up the whole team when she's on.
"I'm glad I get to share the leadership duties with her and am grateful to call her my mate."
