Former number one draft pick Jonathan Patton will play his first home game for Kangaroo Flat against an undefeated Sandhurst on Saturday.
Patton was a surprise inclusion a fortnight ago at Kyneton but pulled up lame with a minor hamstring injury that forced his home debut to be pushed back a week.
Roos coach Nathan Johns says the club is buzzing to see their new signing on its own turf.
"It's going to be a big day for him and the club," Johns said.
"To be able to land someone of his calibre is pretty special.
With one to three millimetres of rain predicted for Saturday and Bendigo being drenched in the past 48 hours, this weekend will likely be one for the small men.
While that isn't manna from heaven for Patton, Johns is hoping the big man can just play his role.
"The weather that's precited is not ideal for him, but just to have JP (Patton) on the ground to give us a focal point is something we're looking forward to," Johns said.
"We've identified his role, but he got a bit excited against Kyneton and was trying to get his footy in the first quarter up the ground, which is not what we want from him.
"We know he's been out of the game for two years, so we don't expect him to be at an AFL level - all we need him to do is provide a target and be fit over 25 metres."
The weather will give the Roos some confidence they can take it up to the league's benchmark, with the corresponding fixture in round one having very similar soggy conditions.
That day the Roos took it down to the wire before ultimately falling by eight points in what was the closest anyone had got to the Dragons until last week's draw with Eaglehawk.
"We do take a lot of confidence from that game, but there a finely tuned outfit and nine games deeper into their campaign, so we're under no illusion they'll be keen to stamp their authority on us," Johns said.
Following its monumental upset of the Hawks in round six, the Roos have lost three on the bounce, including a 143-point thrashing by Golden Square last Saturday.
While injuries have decimated the Roos to a point that is similar to what Strathfieldsaye went through in the first month of the season, Johns says his boys are champing at the bit to make up for last week's poor showing.
"They're really keen to respond," he said.
"The biggest challenge for us is we're a young group riddled with injuries, but the 22 blokes picked tomorrow I know can get the job done if they work hard enough."
Essendon VFL player Sam Conforti has been named in the Dragons 22 but could be pulled out with the Bombers playing Port Melbourne on Sunday.
Oliver Morris is the 23rd man.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.