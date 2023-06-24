Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

Former number one draft pick Jonathan Patton moves into new home

NS
By Nathan Spicer
June 24 2023 - 12:26pm
Former GWS and Hawthorn full forward Jonathan Patton will his first home game for Kangaroo Flat on Saturday.
Former number one draft pick Jonathan Patton will play his first home game for Kangaroo Flat against an undefeated Sandhurst on Saturday.

