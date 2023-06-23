Bendigo Health's Cancer Wellness Program has received a massive boost thanks to the efforts of a local business and the generosity of the community.
Nine hundred and fifty people bought tickets to the second McKean McGregor Community Gala Ball, which was held at the Red Energy Arena last Saturday night, raising $277,277 for the cause.
The figure wildly surpassed expectations, according to McKean McGregor sales and marketing manager Brock Pinner.
"It was phenomenal really. We were blown away, to be honest," he said.
"We had an amazing uptake of people from the community. A lot of people wanted to jump on board."
With the inaugural event last year raising $141,000, organisers had nearly doubled the ball's impact.
Bendigo Health fundraising director Rachel Mason said the service was overwhelmed by the heart-warming result.
"Every dollar raised will go directly to help local cancer patients access complementary therapies," she said.
Those included a new counselling service enabled by funds raised by last year's ball, and an expansion of the program from its current site.
As well as fundraising, the event was about getting people together for a good night, Mr Pinner said.
In addition to a three course meal, attendees were entertained by retro band Absolutely 80s, a 360-degree photo booth and plenty of dancing.
Throughout the night a Hilux Ute, accommodation packages and a corporate box for the footy were auctioned off, a major raffle was held and 60 items were sold online in a silent auction.
Mr Pinner said nine staff members at McKean McGregor had worked since September last year to put the event together.
"We've had some personal connections within our business that drew us into seeing how we could help," he said.
Despite the team's success, there were no plans to further expand the ball, Mr Pinner said, due to a lack of venues big enough to hold more people.
Bendigo Health's Cancer Wellness Program runs out of the Gobbé Wellness Centre in the hospital precinct.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.