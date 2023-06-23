Bendigo Advertiser
McKean McGregor Ball raises $277,277 for cancer wellness program

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated June 26 2023 - 9:33am, first published June 23 2023 - 7:30pm
Kate Mannix & McKean McGregor's Todd Brown & Brock Pinner with Jenna Sing, Rachel Mason & Ewa Piejko from Bendigo Health
Bendigo Health's Cancer Wellness Program has received a massive boost thanks to the efforts of a local business and the generosity of the community.

