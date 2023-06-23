A wellbeing centre will be built at Rochester Primary School to help pupils still struggling in the aftermath of last year's floods.
The room will give pupils who are emotionally or psychologically frayed a safe space to work out their feelings before returning to class.
School principal Kate Whitford said it was vitally important the wellbeing centre was up and running as soon as possible.
She said there were still dozens of children living in less-than-ideal circumstances which could have an effect on their ability to function in a school environment.
Ms Whitford said the room was already running in a smaller capacity following a $25,000 funding injection from Freemasons Victoria.
"We are calling it a reset room," she said. "It is really for when the kids really are not ready for learning or they have woken up and had a bad night in the caravan.
"Because after the floods we have still got 70 or more families that are in that situation."
Ms Whitford said the centre would allow children to get some form of help on days when they found it it hard to be in a regular classroom structure.
"It is a safe place they can go and its open at lunch times, its open all day for education support staff to take kids over who need a bit of a break," she said.
"It is just a few activities, a bit of calm down or go and have a bit of chill time."
The principal said the funding allowed the school to achieve what it had set out to do and fulfill its vision of a place where those still feeling the hurt of the floods can find a safe place.
"We had a couple of our education support staff head down to Bendigo to visit a couple of schools that have a similar room," she said.
"Just to see how they were managing it and the structure behind it instead of just buying things and filling it with all this fun stuff, how to actually structure the room and how to use the room to calm kids and get them ready for learning."
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
