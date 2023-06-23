Blankets supplied to the Rochester community are already being put to good use as the town and its residents continue their struggle following last year's flood.
A total of 300 blankets were supplied by the Freemasons Foundation Victoria branch as a way to begin to help some of the dozens of residents still battling homelessness.
Freemasons Foundation Victoria Grand Chaplain John Glover grew up in Rochester before moving to Echuca and was in town during the hand-over ceremony.
He said he could see how the town's spirit was broken by the monumental natural disaster and how recovery will take a long time.
"When we announced we were giving (Rochester Community House) $50,000 there were tears," he said.
"(There was) A lady needed support ... she said I would love a saucepan with two handles and a lid big enough to boil a packet of pasta big enough to do it without burning my fingers.
"It cost $20. She didn't have it. Well she has one now, and that is the sort of thing we are doing. That is the impact."
Mr Glover said the group had donated more than $100,000 to different groups in the town including Rochester primary school school, the Community House and Fareshare, a group dedicated to delivering meals to residents.
"This was really the culmination of months of work," he said.
"We were making progressive announcements over time."
Mr Glover said it was an amazing feeling to be able to give back to his hometown and do a little to help those still struggling.
"How can you describe it," he said.
"We all like to believe we can make a difference, we know we are making a difference."
"We are helping our friends for others they have responded to the lead I have given ... I just knew that I could help and where I could channel it to the greatest effect."
Mr Glover said it was amazing to see how before the day's proceedings had wrapped up he was already being informed how residents were taking blankets back to their caravans for warmth.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
