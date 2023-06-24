SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's football results across the region

Strathfieldsaye 14.11 (95) def Gisborne 9.14 (68).
Eaglehawk 14.19 (103) def South Bendigo 7.5 (47).
Sandhurst 18.19 (127) def Kangaroo Flat 3.4 (22).
Golden Square 21.19 (145) def Kyneton 4.9 (33).
Castlemaine 9.14 (68) def Maryborough 6.13 (49).
White Hills 12.19 (91) def Leitchville-Gunbower 10.7 (67).
Huntly 11.9 (75) def Elmore 6.12 (48).
Heathcote 9.12 (66) def Colbinabbin 8.5 (53).
Mount Pleasant 10.12 (72) def North Bendigo 9.7 (61).
Pyramid Hill 16.16 (112) def Calivil United 5.10 (40).
BL-Serpentine 16.12 (108) def Newbridge 5.3 (33).
Marong 25.11 (161) def Inglewood 6.6 (42).
Bridgewater 8.12 (60) def Maiden Gully YCW 5.5 (35).
Birchip-Watchem 11.5 (71) def Nullawil 9.11 (65).
Sea Lake Nandaly 11.16 (82) def Boort 3.8 (26).
Wedderburn 9.15 (69) def Charlton 6.7 (43).
Donald 10.5 (65) def Wycheproof-Narraport 5.3 (33).
Trentham 10.16 (76) def Maldon 4.8 (32).
Natte Bealiba 9.13 (67) def Talbot 2.9 (21).
Navarre 10.9 (69) def Avoca 8.3 (51).
Lexton 6.12 (48) def Royal Park 5.6 (36).
Harcourt 36.23 (239) def Campbells Creek 2.3 (15).
Dunolly 12.13 (85) def Rovers 10.12 (72).
Carisbrook 18.15 (123) def Newstead 9.9 (63).
A GRADE: Eaglehawk 44 def South Bendigo 41, Sandhurst 56 def Kangaroo Flat 37, Gisborne 56 def Strathfieldsaye 34, Castlemaine 66 def Maryborough 30, Kyneton 69 def Golden Square 20.
A RESERVE: Gisborne 55 def Strathfieldsaye 35, South Bendigo 37 def Eaglehawk 35, Sandhurst 44 def Kangaroo Flat 37, Kyneton 39 dr Golden Square 39.
B GRADE: Eaglehawk 37 dr South Bendigo 37, Sandhurst 49 def Kangaroo Flat 39, Gisborne 53 def Strathfieldsaye 43, Golden Square 35 def Kyneton 31, Castlemaine 46 def Maryborough 29.
B RESERVE: Golden Square 48 def Kyneton 25, Castlemaine 48 def Maryborough 31, Sandhurst 48 def Kangaroo Flat 45, South Bendigo 30 def Eaglehawk 24, Strathfieldsaye 42 def Gisborne 37.
17-UNDER: Golden Square 54 def Kyneton 9, Castlemaine 48 def Maryborough 31, Eaglehawk 43 def South Bendigo 34, Gisborne 43 def Strathfieldsaye 30, Sandhurst 62 def Kangaroo Flat 35.
A GRADE: Elmore 64 def Huntly 38, White Hills 80 def Leitchville-Gunbower 22, North Bendigo 39 def Mount Pleasant 34, Colbinabbin 58 def Heathcote 42.
A RESERVE: North Bendigo 40 def Mount Pleasant 34, White Hills 64 def Leitchville-Gunbower 29, Elmore 59 def Huntly 33, Colbinabbin 46 def Heathcote 35.
B GRADE: Colbinabbin 44 def Heathcote 36, Elmore 50 def Huntly 35, Mount Pleasant 50 def North Bendigo 24, White Hills 61 def Leitchville-Gunbower 31.
B RESERVE: North Bendigo 55 def Mount Pleasant 32, Colbinabbin 47 def Heathcote 24, Huntly 47 def Elmore 31, White Hills 49 def Leitchville-Gunbower 23.
UNDER-17: Heathcote 51 def Colbinabbin 26, Mount Pleasant 42 def North Bendigo 19, Huntly 51 def Elmore 31, Leitchville-Gunbower 32 def White Hills 25.
UNDER-15: Heathcote 39 def Colbinabbin 32, Huntly 40 def Elmore 34, Mount Pleasant 75 def North Bendigo 18, White Hills 39 def Leitchville-Gunbower 19.
UNDER-13: Heathcote 24 def Colbinabbin 18, Mount Pleasant 23 def North Bendigo 6, Leitchville-Gunbower 31 def White Hills 24, Elmore 21 dr Huntly 21.
A GRADE: Marong 77 def Inglewood 24, Maiden Gully YCW 66 def Bridgewater 39, Newbridge 49 def BL-Serpentine 28, Pyramid Hill 55 def Calivil United 42.
B GRADE: Marong 66 def Inglewood 28, Maiden Gully YCW 57 def Bridgewater 40, Pyramid Hill 38 def Calivil United 20, Newbridge 38 def BL-Serpentine 24.
C GRADE: Marong 81 def Inglewood 14, Maiden Gully YCW 52 def Bridgewater 36, Pyramid Hill 49 def Calivil United 31, Newbridge 44 def BL-Serpentine 29.
C RESERVE: Marong 67 def Inglewood 9, Maiden Gully YCW 50 def Bridgewater 28, Calivil United 40 def Pyramid Hill 23, BL-Serpentine 33 def Newbridge 28.
17-UNDER: Maiden Gully YCW 45 def Bridgewater 34, Calivil United 40 def Pyramid Hill 13, BL-Serpentine 46 def Newbridge 32.
15-UNDER: Inglewood 35 def Marong 33, Calivil United 36 def Pyramid Hill 20, Bridgewater 34 def Maiden Gully YCW 28.
13-UNDER: Calivil United 25 def Pyramid Hill 2, Inglewood 33 def Marong 17, Maiden Gully YCW 29 def Bridgewater 22.
A GRADE: Birchip-Watchem 37 def Nullawil 36, Wycheproof-Narraport 46 def Donald 41, Boort 89 def Sea Lake Nandaly 19, Wedderburn 63 def Charlton 53.
B GRADE: Nullawil 39 def Birchip-Watchem 28, Donald 65 def Wycheproof-Narraport 27, Boort 73 def Sea Lake Nandaly 22, Wedderburn 60 def Charlton 36.
C GRADE: Nullawil 44 def Birchip-Watchem 23, Donald 61 def Wycheproof-Narraport 16, Wedderburn 44 def Charlton 23, BOort 59 def Sea Lake Nandaly 15.
17-UNDER A: Birchip-Watchem 34 def Nullawil 23, Donald 38 def Wycheproof-Narraport 23, Charlton 29 def Wedderburn 15, Boort 62 def Sea Lake Nandaly 4.
14-UNDER A: Charlton 15 def Wedderburn 3, Nullawil 39 def Birchip-Watchem 22, Donald 43 def Wycheproof-Narraport 11, Sea Lake Nandaly 17 def Boort 9.
14-UNDER B: Wedderburn 20 def Charlton 1, Sea Lake Nandaly 21 def Boort 6.
