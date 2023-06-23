Castlemaine and Maryborough set to battle for elusive win

BFNL bottom two sides Castlemaine and Maryborough won't get a better chance for a win in the remainder of 2023, with the pair facing each other on Saturday.
In what is likely to be similarly wet conditions to their round one meeting, where Castlemaine triumphed by 11 points, a win here would mean much more than just four points for either club, who are both going through an incredibly tough season.
Maryborough hasn't won in 37 games, and their last six outings have been 130-point plus losses.
But Castlemaine coach Brendan Shepherd isn't taking this game lightly after they blew a potentially winnable game against Kangaroo Flat in round five.
"Against Kangaroo Flat, we went in thinking it was going to be easier than it was, so this week, we've had a completely different mindset," Shepherd said.
Maryborough could have easily won on opening weekend, being two goals up at three-quarter-time before being overrun and with similar conditions forecasted, a carbon copy of that game could be on the cards.
"It took us the whole game to adapt to the wet conditions in round one, so I hope we've learnt from that," Shepherd said.
"I don't think the wet suits us with our younger bodies, so we'll still be looking to get it out with quick hands to utilise our leg speed."
Castlemaine has been on the improve the past fortnight taking it up to premiership contenders Sandhurst and South Bendigo for three quarters.
But that improvement counts for little without a win on Saturday, according to Shepherd.
"We've spoken about bridging the gap, which I think we've done pretty well," he said.
"The win and loss column still isn't great, but the 150-200 point losses last year have been 80-100 this season, which is a start.
"The last couple of weeks, it's been one quarter of footy that's let us down, so there are positive signs, but at the end of the day, this week is a must-win game for our football club."
This improvement has come with Castlemaine's young talent adjusting to the tempo of senior footy.
Recent debutant Kyan Martin has been impressive, while the likes of Ben Moran, Ethan Hein and Ethan Maltby continue to mature.
"Kyan (Martin) debuted against Sandhurst, and we were looking at rotating him in and out of the under 18s, but he's earnt his position, and he's now in our best 22 until he's not," Shepherd said.
Werribee VFL player Bailey Henderson will play his first game in Castlemaine colours this season.
Henderson has been averaging 12.9 disposals for Werribee.
Maryborough player-coach Coby Perry has recovered from his wrist injury and returned to the field against Gisborne last week, where he racked up 17 disposals.
Elsewhere in the BFNL this weekend, Gisborne's season is on the line when it travels to an inform Strathfieldsaye, Golden Square will look to make it six in a row at Kyneton, and Jonathan Patton will play his first home game for Kangaroo Flat against the undefeated Dragons.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.