Castlemaine and Maryborough set to battle for elusive win

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated June 23 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:30pm
Castlemaine coach Brendan Shepherd has labelled his sides game against Maryborough this Saturday as a must win.
BFNL bottom two sides Castlemaine and Maryborough won't get a better chance for a win in the remainder of 2023, with the pair facing each other on Saturday.

