KANGAROO Flat coach Jayden Cowling says the Roos are ready to tackle a challenging string of matches in the coming weeks.
The Roos, who sit in third place on the BFNL ladder at 7-2, will play all four other teams currently in the top five over the next six weeks.
That six-week stretch includes a league-wide bye next weekend.
It starts with the toughest battle of them all against reigning premiers Sandhurst at Dower Park on Saturday.
An unblemished record so far for the Dragons includes a convincing 10-goal victory over the Roos at the QEO in round one.
Sandhurst has won its last three games against the Roos by an average of 21 goals, a figure inflated by an uncharacteristic 39-goal margin between the two powerhouses in last season's semi-final.
The Roos managed to defeat the Dragons once last season by 17 goals in round 13, while their round four clash ended in a one-goal win to Sandhurst.
Following a massive win over Golden Square last weekend, Cowling is eager for another crack at their recent nemesis.
The Roos will have a different look to the team that took to the court in round one, with midcourter Ashley Ryan and goaler Abbey Ryan, who were unavailable that day, back in the line-up.
Missing though will be goal shooter Lou Dupuy and midcourter Ella Wicks, who have succumbed to season-ending knee injures.
To help cover the loss of Dupuy, who was injured in the June 10 win at Kyneton, the Roos had former White Hills, Eaglehawk and South Bendigo goal shooter Ash Gilmore play a quarter against Golden Square.
"She'll be an option for us going forward," Cowling said.
"But there will also be a chance to give some young players a go. Ash O'Shea has been playing in our A-reserve for the last few years and has been playing some great netball.
"I gave her a go last Saturday for someone else to look at.
"We're just looking forward to the challenge. It will be good to see where we are at.
"We can't rely on having a tall target, so our attack end is going to have to change a bit."
With losses to Sandhurst and Castlemaine (round five) the only blemishes on the win-loss record, this season has been more of a slow build for the Roos compared with the past two years.
Riding a four-game winning streak, Cowling is nevertheless pleased with their progress to date.
"I suppose at the halfway point, we've had two season-ending injuries, so that's been tough, but otherwise we're happy where we are at, sitting in the top three," he said.
"That's really where you need to be at the pointy end of the season and I think we've set ourselves up pretty well.
"But now comes that tough run of Sandhurst, South Bendigo, Gisborne and Castlemaine, which are the type of games we love."
Sandhurst is coming off a 40-goal win over Eaglehawk and with six of its current starting-seven having represented the BFNL at last weekend's Association Championships.
Having drawn level on points with fifth-placed South Bendigo following last weekend's win over Kyneton, Strathfieldsaye will look to put its improvement to the test against Gisborne.
The Storm have stamped themselves as one of the form teams in the competition with three wins and a draw from their last five games and could really set their season up nicely with a win against the Bulldogs.
Coach Steph Freemantle could not be happier with how her team has continued to evolve.
"I feel that we have improved week-by-week and have continued to implement the things we have worked hard on at training," she said.
"We are really gelling as a team.
MORE BFNL NEWS:
"We're looking forward to playing Gisborne. It will really tell us how far we have come."
The Bulldogs, who defeated Maryborough by 45 goals last week, won the two teams' round 1 clash by 25 goals.
They will enter the second half of the season in second spot with a 7-2 record.
At Canterbury Park, South Bendigo will be aiming to snap a two-game losing streak in a clash against Eaglehawk.
The Bloods' two losses came against teams above them on the ladder - Gisborne and Castlemaine - but now have the Storm snapping at their heels in the race for fifth spot.
At Kyneton, the Tigers will look to bounce back onto the winner's list against bottom-of-the-ladder Golden Square.
The Tigers head into the second part of the season in seventh, four points and percentage behind South Bendigo and Strathfieldsaye.
At Camp Reserve, fourth-placed Castlemaine hosts eighth-placed Maryborough.
Gisborne 49 d Strathfieldsaye 24
Sandhurst 47 d Kangaroo Flat 37
South Bendigo 70 d Eaglehawk 31
Golden Square 23 lt Kyneton 54
