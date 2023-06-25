LVFNL ROUND 11: Panthers win fourth in row by triple figures

MARONG'S winning streak in the Loddon Valley league has now hit 24 in a row, with the past four of those victories having all been by more than 100 points.
The Panthers recorded another triple-figure winning margin on Saturday, this time against fellow top-five side Inglewood.
The Panthers won by 119 points, 25.11 (161) to 6.6 (42), at Inglewood as their season of dominance continued.
Since having the bye in round seven the flag favourite Panthers have now strung together four 100-plus point wins in a row against Bridgewater (141), Mitiamo (180), Maiden Gully YCW (186) and Inglewood (119) during which they have outscored their opposition a combined 694-68 - the equivalent of a percentage of 1026.4.
A strong start to Saturday's game was at the forefront for Panthers coach Linton Jacobs given back in round two the Blues got the jump on Marong and had been in front at both quarter-time and half-time.
But this time there was no allowing the Blues to get into the game as the Panthers raced to a 35-point lead at quarter-time, 6.5 to 1.0.
"We had a real emphasis on starting well today and contested ball has been one of the strengths of Inglewood, so we wanted to get on top in there early and I thought we did that," Jacobs said.
"We were really good around stoppage, but when we got it forward we didn't make the most of our opportunities.
"We got challenged in the second quarter when Inglewood kicked two or three goals in a row, but I thought we responded well and really got on top around the contest after half-time and we set up a lot better around the ball and were able to run away with it."
The second half was all one-way traffic as the Panthers kicked 14.5 to 1.6 to continue what is currently country Victoria's longest winning streak of 24 that began on May 7 last year.
Saturday was Inglewood's annual "Kaye Day" to raise funds for the Cancer Council of Victoria in memory of late committee member and volunteer Kaye Cohalan.
The winner of the Kaye Day Medal for best on ground was star Marong forward Brandyn Grenfell, who kicked eight goals to take his season tally to 67 - 34 of which have come in the past four games.
The Panthers also had Kain Robins (six), who played out the game despite copping a kick to the shin, and Ryley Taylor (four) kick multiple goals.
"It was a good team effort, but I really thought our kids were fantastic today," Jacobs said.
"Jonty Davis has just turned 16 and he was sensational for us with his speed and he just ran all day playing wing and half-back.
"Lachlan Lee and Jimmy Gadsden through the middle were both really good again as well and it's great to see our kids stepping up each week."
In its biggest loss of the season so far, Inglewood's best players were headed by Sam Polack, Daniel Polack and ruckman Tom Kennedy.
Charlie McGaw kicked two of the Blues' six goals.
Bridgewater overcame an injury blow to co-captain and key forward Josh Martyn to beat Maiden Gully YCW and further strengthen its hold on a top-five spot.
The Mean Machine prevailed by 25 points at Maiden Gully, 8.12 (60) to 5.5 (35).
"They were trying conditions today weather-wise and the boys did really well," Bridgewater coach Rick Ladson said.
"We set the win up in the first half... we dropped away a bit in the second half, but you are going to get inconsistency with a young group.
"We lost Josh Martyn to injury (leg) 10 or 15 minutes into the first quarter, so for our group to be able to adapt and kick away was pleasing.
"When you lose a key forward early in the game you tend to worry a bit, but our young crew were really good."
Defender Jack Symons was named best for the Mean Machine in his match-up on Eagles' forward Brandon Dimech.
Darcy Wood (three goals) continued his outstanding season for the Mean Machine to be the game's only multiple goalkicker, while the best for the Eagles were two of their experienced players in the duo of Damian Wust and assistant coach Tyler Miles.
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine continued what is its best winning streak since 2019.
The Bears won their fifth game in a row with a 75-point victory over Newbridge, 16.12 (108) to 5.3 (33), in their Flood Recovery Round game at Riverside Park.
The Bears kicked the bulk of their score across the first (7.2) and third (6.3) terms and were always well in command after racing to a 32-point lead at quarter-time on what was a big day for the Maroons, who reopened their refurbished clubrooms following last October's flooding.
"It was a workmanlike win," Bears coach Justin Laird said.
"We started the game well with seven goals in the first quarter, but we didn't have it all our own way today.
"We played a good third quarter as well, but we didn't put together a four-quarter performance, so in that regard it was a bit disappointing, but we're obviously pleased to come away with the win."
For the second week in a row ruckman Aidan Brohm was best for the Bears.
"Aidan just keeps getting better every week. He's a good target when he goes forward and took some really nice contested marks for us around the ground," Laird said.
"Orion Downing was a brick wall down back; nothing got past him and Andy Gladman kicking four goals was good."
The Bears were without key midfielder Darcy Poulter after it was confirmed during the week he has suffered a season-ending ACL injury.
"It's really unfortunate for Darcy. He was probably leading our best and fairest and we're just shattered for him after he he's had a horror run with injuries the past two years," Laird said.
"No doubt though he'll bounce back bigger and better."
Angus Fortune and David Romer led the best players for the Maroons.
Pyramid Hill in its first game for 21 days kicked away from Calivil United in the final quarter to win by 72 points, 16.16 (112) to 5.10 (40).
Despite the 12-goal margin, the Demons did win two of the four quarters, but the Bulldogs blew the game open with 8.2 to 0.1 in the final term at Pyramid Hill.
"We were very lethargic and slow in the first quarter and Calivil beat us around the ball," Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"We're struggling a bit with our availability at the moment with nine out today, so to come away with a good win, we're pleased with the result.
"To be sitting second and a couple of games inside the top three, we've just got to keep ticking the wins off and make sure we have everyone peaking at the right time."
In-and-under midfielder Bryden Morison and forward Jesse Sheahan, who both kicked three goals, and Zac Dingwall off half-back were the three best for the Bulldogs, who had Will Perryman kick four goals in their ninth-straight win over the Demons.
The Demons - who expect to have up to 13 players become available after their bye next week - were best served by veteran Evan Ritchie off half-back and Jack Maher in a variety of roles.
"We were right in the game up until three quarter-time and there was a really good want to compete," Calivil United coach Anthony Dennis said.
"I thought our pressure and intensity around the contest was really good, but unfortunately, we ran out of legs and dropped off in the last quarter."
