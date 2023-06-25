Bendigo Advertiser
HDFNL ROUND 10: Happy Hawks savour first win of season at last

Luke West
Updated June 25 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 3:11pm
Huntly forward Lachy Wilson kicked five goals in the Hawks' 27-point win over Elmore in the HDFNL on Saturday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
