Being asked for $5 in exchange for a latte might be enough to push coffee drinkers to instant, but doubt surrounds whether petrol prices over $2 a litre would push drivers to fill up with lighter fluid.
So what, for the love of good coffee, is driving up costs for your morning cup-of-Joe?
According to micro-roastery and cafe Coffee Basics - Das Kaffeehaus owner Edmund Schaerf, the eye bulging prices consumers are seeing for their daily cup is a result of a perfect storm of geopolitical and environmental impacts.
"What we have witnessed over the last three years, apart from the other tragic consequences of the pandemic, is huge global disruption events in supply chains," Mr Schaerf said.
"Under normal circumstances, a shipping container would cost approximately $700 - $900 USD to hire for a shipping company.
"At the height of the pandemic - if you could get one - it was commanding $10,000 per shipping container."
This, among other COVID supply chain issues, culminated in green coffee bean price hike of between 40 and 60 per cent, according to Mr Schaerf.
"We couldn't raise the price of a kilo of coffee for end customers (to that degree). That's not sustainable. So we had to absorb it."
Adding to the brew-haha, Brazil - the world's largest producer of coffee - reported in 2022 bean stockpiles in the coffee stronghold had dipped to around seven million bags - a far less comfortable amount than the usual nine to 12 million bags.
"When Brazil sneezes, the coffee world catches a cold," Mr Schaerf said.
"Brazilian coffee isn't the world's best coffee. But, in the coffee industry, it is used as a filler because under normal circumstances it's relatively cheap because of the volume that Brazil produces."
Brazilian coffee plantations are located within the limited geography - around 25 degrees north and south of the equator - beans grow, but increasing climate vulnerability continues to put crops at risk.
"In the present climatic circumstances, there's lots of research and work going on in terms of how to make coffee more resilient as climate change occurs," Mr Schaerf said.
"Whatever degree we don't know yet. But it will definitely affect agriculture of all types, including coffee."
And if that didn't make the milk in your coffee sour, along came Russia.
No, we're not talking about adding vodka to your morning brew - but Vladimir Putin's invasion of the Ukraine further snagged pressures on dwindling supply chains.
In coffee context, according to Mr Schaerf, 70 per cent of the world's wooden pallets - transporting all kind of stock, including coffee - were made in Ukraine, meaning when Russia marched forward, our ability to acquire coffee marched back.
These events, paired with rising inflation, flow-on to a more expensive bag of beans for your local cafe, and ultimately - a more expensive cup-of-Joe for you.
And businesses like Coffee Basics - Das Kaffeehaus, are just the end of an ever increasing-in-price chain.
"There's only so and so much that a small business can absorb we, if everything has gone up, we have to at least try to cover some of that because otherwise we go out of business," Mr Schaerf said.
"We can't keep paying out without receiving some sort of balance."
While it is unlikely the days of $3.5 coffee will return, also like other precious commodities, coffee prices will continue to echo global goings on, for good and bad.
"I've been in the game long enough to know that coffee is played with and generally it comes back down to some sort of balanced price," Mr Schaerf said.
"But it'll never go back to pre pandemic levels because there's too much money to be made by people further up the future."
And a public change in perspective, considering coffee in line with other natural resources which fluctuate, might ease the sting of a pricy cup.
MORE NEWS:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.