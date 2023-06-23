The Bendigo Pioneers Girls face their biggest challenge yet in the 2023 Coates Talent League Girls season, going up against top-of-the-ladder Oakleigh Chargers at the QEO on Sunday.
The Chargers (6-1) aren't unbeatable, however, as shown by their loss to the Gold Coast Suns Academy in round nine.
Pioneers women's coach Whitney Kennedy is confident if her side can stick to its plans, their capable of causing an upset.
"It's going to be a challenging game, but that's no different to any other opposition we face," Kennedy said.
"We know where our challenges will be, and we've done our homework on them and know where we might be able to capitalise."
Kennedy said the team's focus would be on ensuring the high-quality Chargers don't have it easy.
"I'll be happy as long as we show an ability to compete, provide pressure and make it tough for them to get into their work," she said.
"If we can do that, it will be reflective of what we've been working on.
"The flip side to that is when we have opportunities to use space and move quickly - we need to get the ball in the hands of our players with leg speed and highlight some good ball movement."
Ball magnet Lucia Painter returns to the side after missing the round ten clash with the Dandenong Stingrays.
"She's very excited to return and looking forward to having a very competitive second half of the season," Kennedy said.
Captain Lila Keck and vice-captain Bryde O'Rourke return to the Pioneers setup brimming with confidence after playing in an AFL Academy vs Under 23s All-Stars game at Marvel Stadium last Sunday.
Kennedy says competing in the match was a big step in the pair's development.
"It's no doubt a boost in confidence for them, and they've come away from it on a bit of a high," she said.
"But first and foremost, it was a great experience for them to be in an environment to learn with the best talent in that age group in Australia."
Action gets underway from 11.00am at the QEO.
Bendigo Pioneers Girls 22 vs Oakleigh Chargers:
Lila Keck, Stephanie Demeo, Nadia Peebles, Jerrah Caruso, Lucia Painter, Keely Fullerton, Gabrielle Drage, Jasmine Short, Shaleah Cooper, Lexie Moss, Brydi Lewis, Jenna Bannam, Bryde O'Rourke, Emma Daley, Caitlin Evans, Lola Modoo, Gaby Sanford, Ella Jeffrey, Gemma Roberts, Jemmika Douglas, Sasha Pearce, Sophie McClelland
