Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Court

Amelie Vergez sentenced for Woodend death of cyclist Lindsay Smyrk

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated June 23 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A young woman's momentary inattention on the road has been blamed for a fatal collision with a cyclist. Picture by Google Earth
A young woman's momentary inattention on the road has been blamed for a fatal collision with a cyclist. Picture by Google Earth

A female driver who killed cyclist Dr Lindsay Smyrk on October 9 last year in Woodend has been put on a community corrections order for two-and-a-half years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.