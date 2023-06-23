COLBINABBIN coach Jen McIntyre says the Grasshoppers will be aiming to make the most out of a tricky stretch of games against likely finals rivals in the coming weeks.
The Grasshoppers, who lost a thriller last week against White Hills by three goals, will play an in-form Heathcote at Barrack Reserve on Saturday.
It will be the second of four straight games against teams currently inside the top five, with a showdown against top-of-the-ladder Elmore to follow next week before a clash with fourth-placed Mount Pleasant.
McIntyre, who has led the Grasshoppers to a 6-2 record and third place at the halfway mark of the home and away season in her first year at the helm, says her young side will fully embrace the challenge of a tough four weeks of netball.
She is expecting Heathcote, which sits one game clear of North Bendigo in fifth spot following three straight wins, to be a formidable opponent, despite a 15-goal victory against the Saints in round one of the season.
"We beat them fairly comfortably last time, but I don't take anyone lightly," she said.
"When you are sitting in the top three as we are, everyone is going to come at you, so you can't afford to be complacent and we certainly won't be.
"Heathcote is looking strong. It will be a great tussle between Liv (McEvoy) and Brooke (Bolton).
"There's probably over 400 games (played) between those two, but it's a great match-up. We are looking forward to it.
"We haven't dropped two games in a row all season and we don't want to start now.
"We have Elmore after Heathcote, so this is a nice little stretch of games for us."
RECAP OF LAST WEEK:
Colbinabbin will look forward to having young gun goaler Matilda McIntyre available for a full match against the Saints.
McIntyre, who is playing VNL this season with City West Falcons' 19-and-under team, missed the bulk of the first half against White Hills after playing for her school in Melbourne earlier in the day.
She had an immediate impact after coming on late in the second quarter.
Heathcote's recent wins over Lockington-Bamawm United, North Bendigo and Huntly gave the Saints their first three-game winning streak in more than a decade.
At Toolleen, Mount Pleasant will look to negotiate a tough period without its full complement of A-grade players and a resilient North Bendigo.
The Blues will head into the second half of the season fairly well entrenched in the top five and optimistic of making a move into the top three.
Coach Carine Comer described the current phase of the Blues' season as a bit of a juggling act.
"We are a little bit light on with a few girls off holidaying abroad, but we have our A-res girls stepping up and filling in those shoes, so we should be okay," she said.
"Last week we started off very slow coming off the bye and then the week of the general bye and were a bit rusty getting into it.
"But Locky were really tough - full credit to them. It wasn't the scoreline we would have hoped for, but considering we were a few short, we were just happy to get a win."
Comer is anticipating an intense battle against the Bulldogs, who defeated the Blues once last season, and were tough to put away in round one despite a 10-goal margin in atrocious and wet conditions.
"With some girls to be missing for a few more weeks, we need to bank what wins we can, but tomorrow (Saturday) is definitely one of those danger games," she said.
"I never write off anyone, but especially North Bendigo. They know how to bring the pressure.
In other games, Elmore will look to add to its unbeaten record against seventh-placed Huntly (1-7), while second-placed White Hills (7-1) hosts eighth-placed Leitchville-Gunbower (1-7).
The Bloods are coming off a 75-35 win over North Bendigo and have topped the 60-goal mark in all eight of their matches this season
North Bendigo 31 lost to Mount Pleasant 42
Colbinabbin 56 defeated Heathcote 41
Huntly 34 lost to Elmore 74
Leitchville-Gunbower 21 lost to White Hills 88
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.