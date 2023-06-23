EAGLEHAWK assistant coach Jarryn Geary is eyeing off a return late in the BFNL home and away season following his broken arm last week.
Plagued by injuries in the latter stages of his AFL career at St Kilda, Geary's on-field foray back into country footy with the Hawks has been stalled after suffering a broken left arm in last Saturday's draw with Sandhurst.
"I broke both bones (ulna and radius), which I knew straight away. I had surgery on Sunday, which was a good result in terms of getting it put back together fairly quickly," Geary said on Friday.
"It's the same sort of injury I did back when I was playing Bendigo Pioneers. I remember when I was running off the ground with the Pioneers Rohan Molenaar (doctor) was coming out to me and he did the same for me last week... I was thankful he was there.
"All going well, it's probably a seven-to-eight week injury. There's still 10 weeks to go in the home and away season with a bye in there as well, so I'd hope to get one or two games in before finals if we're lucky enough to win enough games to get in."
Geary, 35, says he is relishing his return to his home club, with the utility having played in seven of the Hawks' nine games, averaging 22 touches and four marks a game.
Following a frustrating three losses by a combined seven points and a draw in their past four games, the Hawks sit fifth on the ladder ahead of a huge game at home on Saturday against third-placed South Bendigo.
"I've had to have a couple of weeks off with some little niggles (v Kangaroo Flat and Golden Square), so apart from that I'm really enjoying it," Geary said.
"It's great playing with the young kids like Jack O'Shannessy, who is only 16 and been really good for us up forward. It's great to see him get a call-up for the Pioneers this week and Charlie (Hillier) is another really exciting young player.
"That's one of the main reasons I came back, to be able to play with young kids and, hopefully, impart some knowledge on them."
