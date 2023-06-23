It's set to be an exciting afternoon at the QEO for the Bendigo Pioneers on Sunday, with four young stars to make their debuts against a strong Northern Knights side.
Eaglehawk seniors player Jack O'Shannessy's meteoric rise in 2023 will continue after a three goal first term in the Hawks draw with Sandhurst last week seeing him crack into the Pioneers 23.
He'll be joined by Wentworth product Zavier Littore with the pair coming from the clouds to make their debut.
"Zavier and Jack weren't part of our initial squads, but they've worked their backsides off and have been playing outstanding local footy," Pioneers assistant coach Jeremy Rodi said.
A pair of 17-year-olds will also make their debut with Irymple's Dusty Geister and Kyabram's Nicholas Jephson to pull on the jersey for the first time.
"Dusty (Geister) is 191cm and very raw, but it will be great for him to get the experience of playing at this high a level for the first time," Rodi said.
"Nicholas (Jephson) is a solid defender and is showing great signs, so we're very excited to see what they bring."
Harley Reid will play his first game in a Pioneers shirt since early April after recovering from a concussion he sustained in an AFL Academy match.
Reid played forward for Vic Country last weekend and kicked the first three goals of the game as he eased his way back onto the park, but Rodi says he's ready to get back to his very best on Sunday.
"I think he was fine the week after his concussion - he's just one of those kids who wants to play footy all the time, which you love to see - he's raring to go," Rodi said.
"I'm not sure where he'll start yet, but he'll find himself in the midfield at stages."
Oskar Smartt, Oliver Poole and Archer Day-Wicks also return from Vic Country duties, with Day-Wicks and Poole having "something to prove" this weekend, according to Rodi, after missing out on the final 22 against South Australia.
Malik Gordon also returns to the side after recovering from his own concussion issues.
Gordon, Tobie Travaglia, Will Burke and Hugh Byrne missed out on the final cut for Vic Country selection.
While a rejection of that nature might have been soul-destroying for lesser players, Rodi says the quartets' attitude since has been excellent.
"We've had discussions with the boys who didn't make it, and they're obviously disappointed, but the positive thing is they're hungry to come back and show why they should have got recruited," Rodi said.
"Which is good signs because sometimes a kid won't make it, and he'll fold, but they're the complete opposite."
Gisborne fullback Jed Denahy will play his first game in his overage season after strong performances for the Bulldogs.
The Knights sit fourth on the Coates League ladder with a 5-1 record, while the Pioneers have slipped to ninth after three honourable losses on the trot.
Rodi is expecting a tough contest.
"There a metro team, so they'll be strong, and they have a couple of boys in the Vic Metro squad, but we don't focus too much on the opposition - we prefer to look at what we can do," Rodi said.
Action at the QEO gets underway from 1.00pm.
Pioneers boys 23 vs Northern Knights
B: Malik Gordon, Jed Denahy, Jobe Shanahan
HB: Zavier Littore, Jacob Nihill, Pala Kuma
C: Tobie Travaglia, Oskar Smartt, Oliver Poole
HF: RJ Watson, Huge Byrne, Jed Daniels
F: Mitchell Dodos, Harley Reid, Brodie Jones
FOL: Taj Bond, Bailey Cain, Alex Hollingworth
INT: Dusty Geister, Archer Day-Wicks, Lachlan Hogan, Nicholas Jephson, Jack O'Shannessy
