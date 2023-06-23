SOCCER: In-form Spring Gully women chase fifth win in a row

SPRING Gully United will be hunting its fifth-straight win of the Central Victorian League 1 Women's soccer season when it returns to the pitch on Saturday.
Sitting second on the ladder, the Reds are coming off a bye last week and host Shepparton United in the match of the round.
The Reds had been on a goalspree before the bye, scoring 33 goals in their four wins in a row over Eaglehawk (9-1), Shepparton South (8-4), Strathdale (14-0) and Tatura (2-1).
It's a clash of second versus fourth, with United three points behind Spring Gully United and can draw level with the Reds on 15 points if it can record an away win.
In the League 1 Men's, round nine is highlighted by two games featuring the four teams that are separated by four points from second to fifth playing each other, with Epsom (4th) hosting Shepparton South (2nd) and Spring Gully United (5th) meeting Shepparton United (3rd).
ROUND 9 GAMES:
Strathdale v Tatura
11am Saturday at Beischer Oval.
Last time - Tatura 5 def Strathdale 3.
............................................
Spring Gully United v Shepparton United.
3pm Saturday at Stanley Avenue.
Last time - Spring Gully United 4 def Shepparton United 1.
............................................
Strathfieldsaye Colts United v Eaglehawk.
11am Sunday at Club Court.
Last time - Strathfieldsaye Colts United 4 def Eaglehawk 0.
............................................
ROUND 9 GAMES:
Strathdale v Tatura.
3pm Saturday at Beischer Oval.
Last time - Tatura 5 def Strathdale 0.
............................................
Epsom v Shepparton South.
5pm Saturday at Epsom-Huntly.
Last time - Shepparton South 10 def Epsom 0.
............................................
Spring Gully United v Shepparton United.
5pm Saturday at Stanley Avenue.
Last time - Shepparton United 7 def Spring Gully United 1.
............................................
Strathfieldsaye Colts United v Eaglehawk.
3pm Sunday at Club Court.
Last time - Eaglehawk 1 def Strathfieldsaye Colts United 0.
............................................
Bendigo City will start warm favourites to notch its ninth win of Football Victoria's Men's State League 5 West season on Saturday.
City is headed to Tarneit to play Tarneit United from 3pm Saturday at Hummingbird Boulevard Reserve.
Last time the two sides met City dished out a 14-2 hiding in round three.
Bendigo City (8-0-4) is fourth on the ladder, while Tarneit United (1-0-11) is 10th.
Meanwhile, it's double duty for Bendigo City's under-18s with two away games this weekend.
On Saturday City plays Melbourne Victory at Casey Fields from 12.30pm, before backing up on Sunday against South Melbourne at Princes Park Caulfield from 3pm.
