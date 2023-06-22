Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Basketball

WNBL: Bendigo Spirit parts ways with star forward Maley

Updated June 23 2023 - 1:35pm, first published 9:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anneli Maley's stint with the Bendigo Spirit is over after two seasons. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Anneli Maley's stint with the Bendigo Spirit is over after two seasons. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.