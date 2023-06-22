WNBL: Bendigo Spirit parts ways with star forward Maley

FROM JULY LAST YEAR: Anneli Maley signs new three-year deal with Bendigo Spirit
THE Bendigo Spirit and their star of the past two seasons, Anneli Maley, have parted ways.
Maley was contracted with the Spirit for a further two seasons in the WNBL after re-signing in July last year, but the club has announced the gun forward won't be back for the 2023-24 WNBL season.
In announcing Maley's departure, the Spirit said "the decision has been made in consultation with Maley based on the best interests of the team and Maley's continued development".
"This decision hasn't been made lightly," Spirit general manager of operations David Ingham said.
"However, we believe it is the right call for both us as an organisation and Anneli as a player as she continues to forge her career.
"The club and Anneli have had some great dialogue in the off-season and both parties have mutually agreed on the outcome.
"We wish her the best in her future endeavours and thank her for her time with the Spirit."
Maley, 24, played 37 games across her two seasons with the Spirit in 2021-22 and 2022-23, averaging 17.8 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
She was the WNBL MVP in 2021-22.
Maley is about to embark on the FIBA Women's Asia Cup with the Australian Opals in Sydney.
Maley is part of a 12-player Opals' squad that also includes Bendigo Braves' women's star Amy Atwell.
