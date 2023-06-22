A Bendigo man has been convicted and fined after pleading guilty to keeping a deposit paid for a car he was selling on Facebook Marketplace, despite selling it to another person.
Corey Anderson was fined $200 and ordered to pay the same amount in restitution.
The court heard Anderson was "trying to turn his life around" and had "just made a really stupid decision".
Anderson received the $200 deposit from the victim who had planned to buy his car after seeing it posted on Facebook Marketplace.
The victim was told to meet at Red Energy Arena in Bendigo in February earlier this year for the sale of the car.
Anderson answered that call, from the partner's number, saying he was two minutes away before blocking the victim on Facebook and not answering any of the dozens of calls the victim continued to make.
At a police interview on April 23, 2023, Anderson said he had received messages from multiple potential buyers including the victim.
After receiving the $200 deposit from the victim, Anderson said he received a better offer and sold it to that person for around $2500.
He did not return the deposit to the victim.
Magistrate Russell Kelly conceded that Anderson had "not set out to deceive as you often see on Facebook Marketplace".
Anderson said he would pay immediately and Magistrate Kelly said the fine would have been increased to $1000 without that immediate payment.
