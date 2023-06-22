Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo man fined for keeping deposit for Facebook Marketplace car sale

By Lucy Williams
June 23 2023 - 5:30am
Man convicted and fined for keeping Facebook marketplace deposit. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Man convicted and fined for keeping Facebook marketplace deposit. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A Bendigo man has been convicted and fined after pleading guilty to keeping a deposit paid for a car he was selling on Facebook Marketplace, despite selling it to another person.

