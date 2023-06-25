This refugee week one local woman with lived experience fleeing her home is changing the prospects for those in Bendigo's Karen community facing a cancer diagnosis.
Boe Htoo was uprooted from her home as an infant and like many people of Karen heritage she grew up in a refugee camp before coming to Australia.
Ms Htoo became a nurse in the camp where she grew up and, now in Bendigo, she continues to help fellow refugees access healthcare - through the rollout of a refugee cancer screening project with Bendigo Community Health Services.
While coming from a refugee background, Ms Htoo said she no longer feels like a refugee.
"We are not refugees anymore, because we are in the right place, the safe and peaceful place that we have dreamed of and expected," she said.
Ms Htoo said her role was about reducing barriers to improve cancer care for the community of new Bendigonians.
"I inform the project from a refugee lived experience, including the co-design of culturally safe and easy-to-understand cancer awareness information," she said.
"I have experienced a few patients who have had cancer in the refugee camp; they didn't have an opportunity to get treatment and care, follow-up investigation or to do screening because the cost was very expensive.
"I chose this job to support and to provide for my community as much as I can; I wish everyone can be safe from this disease."
The young health worker came to Australia in May 2018 with her children, her parents staying behind in the camp, with the massive challenge of "starting a new life".
Ms Htoo's qualifications gained in the refugee camp were not recognised in Australia and she faced the additional language barrier.
Despite these difficulties, the young mum enrolled to study English through the free Adult Migrant English Program (AMEP) at Bendigo TAFE before completing a certificate III in health service assistance.
"During my studies at TAFE, I most enjoyed practicing speaking with my teachers and my friends who are from different backgrounds," she said.
"I studied two courses at the same time.
"It was hard for me, but I didn't want to let this opportunity pass."
Ms Htoo went on to complete courses in individual support and disability, and returned to the AMEP classroom as a volunteer.
AMEP at Bendigo TAFE provides free English language lessons to eligible migrants and humanitarian entrants aged 18 years and over.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
