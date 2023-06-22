BFNL: Tigers receive four points in round 6 result adjustment

THE abandoned Kyneton vs Castlemaine Bendigo Football Netball League senior game from round six has now been declared a win to the Tigers.
The game at the Kyneton Showgrounds on May 27 started and the Tigers were leading 27-8 when it was halted in the wake of the confirmation that Magpies' 17-year-old player Dallas Keogh-Frankling had died after playing in the under-18 game against Kyneton earlier in the day.
Both the Tigers and Magpies were subsequently awarded two premiership points each as an abandoned game, but the BFNL announced on Thursday the result has now been adjusted.
"The BFNL, in conjunction with the Castlemaine FNC, Kyneton FNC and Bendigo Umpires Association, can confirm adjustments to the round six senior football match results unanimously supported by all parties following the tragic passing of Castlemaine FNC under-18 player Dallas Keogh-Frankling on the day," the league said in a statement.
"Immediately following the tragic incident both the senior football and A Grade netball matches were classified as abandoned, with both competing teams awarded two premiership points each as an insignificant action on match-day as our primary focus became the immediate welfare of the impacted players, families, club members, officials and spectators on the day.
"With the benefit of an appropriate reflection supported by further investigation, both competing clubs and the BUA, with support of the BFNL board, unanimously agree that the Castlemaine FNC senior football team declared to relevant appointed match officials and the direct opposition that their team was forfeiting the senior match on the day as a direct result of the tragic death of a CFNC under-18 player.
"This version of events is fully substantiated by both competing clubs, including the Castlemaine FNC as the forfeiting team, along with the appointed round six match officials on behalf of the BUA."
The match has now been adjusted from 'abandoned' to 'forfeited' under rule 11.2.1 in the 2023 AFL Laws of the Game.
As a result of being declared the winner, Kyneton moves from 18 premiership points to 20 and is now just half-a-game behind fifth-placed Eaglehawk.
Castlemaine is reduced from six to four premiership points.
There will be no Michelsen Medal votes awarded from the game, while the percentages for both the Tigers and Magpies have been adjusted based on "the average percentage at the conclusion of round nine, which is the time at which each team has played each other once, offering a true reflection of season average points for and against".
Meanwhile, the A Grade netball game between the Tigers and Magpies didn't start, with the two clubs both exploring the possibility of rescheduling it.
But with neither team able to agree on a mutually suitable date the game will remain abandoned and both teams will retain two premiership points each.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.